UK inflation rate eases but still near 40-year record

14 September 2022, 07:49 | Updated: 14 September 2022, 08:05

Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped
Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Inflation fell for the first time in nearly a year in August as lower diesel and petrol prices took some pressure off struggling households, but it remains close to its 40-year record.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9% in the year to August, down from 10.1% the previous month. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.

The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months.

The 6.8% drop in fuel prices was the highest since between March and April 2020, the early days of the pandemic when oil prices briefly went negative on some markets.

Read more: Queen 'to be buried with just two modest items of jewellery' despite collection worth millions

"The easing in the annual inflation rate in August 2022 reflected principally a fall in the price of motor fuels in the transport part of the index," the ONS said.

"Smaller, partially offsetting, upward effects came from price rises for food and non-alcoholic beverages, miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear."

But George Lagarias, chief economist at accountancy Mazars, warned that it will be some time before inflation truly starts dropping off.

"Higher energy prices for all the previous months have fully fed into most supply chains and it will take months of lower oil for end-consumer prices to meaningfully come down again. Inflation may well remain a central theme until at least the end of the year," he said.

"However, input costs have begun to drop and we should see this feeding into general prices eventually."

The figures mark a positive trend for the first time in more than a year. Inflation has risen every month since September 2021, according to the official figures.

It has piled pressure on households around the country, whose cost of living has rocketed, largely as a result of soaring energy costs.

No part of the economy has escaped the energy crisis, which has helped push up prices of food and other items.

Experts believe that the support on energy bills announced by the Government last week will ensure that inflation does not reach the concerning highs that had been forecast.

According to one prediction, CPI inflation could have peaked above 20% as energy bills continued to rise.

But bills will be capped at £2,500 per year for the average household for the next two years, new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday.

Without that support bills had at most been forecast to rise to £7,700 for the average family.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at consultancy KPMG UK, said: "The new measures announced by the Government to cap energy prices for households at £2,500 could see inflation peak at a more modest 10.5% in October.

"However, with inflation in near double digits, the combination of expected tax cuts and support measures for households may prompt the Bank of England to take a more hawkish stance to avoid higher inflation further down the line.

"This may result in steeper rate rises and higher rates to counteract the inflationary impacts of the expected fiscal largesse."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Queen will only be buried with two items of jewellery, according to a royal expert

Queen 'to be buried with just two modest items of jewellery' despite collection worth millions

Mr Macron made the request following the death of the Queen,

French politicians refuse to fly flags at half-mast out of respect to Queen

William and Harry will put on a united front with their father on Wednesday

William and Harry to reunite with Charles today to march behind Queen's coffin in heartbreaking echo of Diana's funeral

Members of the public will line up along the Thames before entering Westminster Hall

Queues set to back up for miles along Thames as millions descend on capital to see Queen lying in state

Charles's staff heard they face redundancy during thanksgiving service for the Queen in Edinburgh

King Charles's staff hit with redundancy notices during church services commemorating the Queen

Russia is a bigger threat to the UK than China, the former head of MI6 has warned.

Russia poses 'most immediate threat' to UK security, says ex MI6 chief

Met firearms officers threaten to hand in their weapons over Chris Kaba shooting

Met firearms officers threaten to disarm in row over Chris Kaba shooting

Serving Met officer charged with child sex crimes

Serving Met officer charged with having sex with schoolgirl and 12 other child sex offences

Her Majesty's coffin was received at Buckingham Palace

Back home in Buckingham Palace: Queen's final night with her family before procession to Westminster

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy cleared of one count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy found not guilty of one count of rape as trial continues

The world leaders heading to London for the Queen's funeral

Biden, Macron and Erdogan among world leaders attending Queen's funeral but Putin not invited

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greet crowds in Belfast on their first official tour of the UK since the Queen's death.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla greet crowds in Belfast on official tour

Royal leak: King Charles with ink on his finger

King Charles suffers another pen mishap as he signs book at Hillsborough Castle

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Center Parcs u-turns on plan to 'kick out' guests for Queen's funeral after backlash from holidaymakers

Ukrainian troops have continued to pile pressure on retreating Russian forces, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.

Russian troops 'surrendering en masse' as Ukraine recaptures over 6,000 sq km of land

Heinz to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Heinz forced to change ketchup bottles following Queen's death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thailand Military Shooting

Thai soldier arrested after two people shot dead

Ken Starr holds a document

Ken Starr, whose investigation led to Bill Clinton impeachment, dies aged 76

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito delivers a speech

Japan’s Emperor and Empress to attend Queen’s state funeral

Vladimir Putin stands near Xi Jinping

Kremlin hails importance of Vladimir Putin-Xi Jinping meeting in Samarkand

Ye Olde King's Head pub in Santa Monica, California

US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’

PnB Rock

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Abortion Ban West Virginia

West Virginia legislators approve abortion ban with few exceptions

California Mudslides

Clean-up begins after mudslides sweep through California mountain communities

Kharkiv territory

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on retreating Russian troops

Alex Jones

FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down at trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman
James O'Brien

James O'Brien's clash with retired police officer over proof needed to arrest someone

Queen horse riding

‘We’ve lost our best friend’: Royal horse trainer mourns Her Majesty the Queen

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London