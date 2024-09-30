UK's last coal power station to shut down ending Britain's 142-year use of fossil fuel

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in Nottinghamshire is to finish its final shift at midnight. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

The UK’s last coal power station will cease operations on Monday ending the country’s 142-year use of the fossil fuel.

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in Nottinghamshire is to finish its final shift at midnight after running since 1968.

Owner Uniper says many of the 170 remaining employees will stay on during a two-year decommissioning process.

This marks a major milestone in the country's ambitions to reduce its contribution to climate change. Coal is the dirtiest fossil fuel producing the most greenhouse gases when burnt.

Despite other European nations, including Sweden and Belgium, having already phased out coal, the shutdown makes Britain the first country from the G7 to do so after being the birthplace of coal power.

Ratcliffe-on-Soar’s eight concrete cooling towers and 199-metre (650-foot) chimney are well-known landmarks. Picture: Alamy

Minister for Energy Michael Shanks said: "We owe generations a debt of gratitude as a country."

The UK was the birthplace of coal power, and from tomorrow it becomes the first major economy to give it up.

"It's a really remarkable day, because Britain, after all, built her whole strength on coal, that is the industrial revolution," said Lord Deben - the longest serving environment secretary.

Ratcliffe-on-Soar’s eight concrete cooling towers and 199-metre (650-foot) chimney are well-known landmarks that can be seen from the M1.

The first coal-fired power station in the world, the Holborn Viaduct power station, was built in 1882 in London by the inventor Thomas Edison.

After providing most of the UK’s electricity, coal began to be forced out by gas in the early 1990s but as recently as 2012, it still generated 39% of the UK’s power.

In 2008, the UK had established its first legally binding climate targets and in 2015 the then-energy and climate change secretary, Amber Rudd, said the UK would end its use of coal power within the next decade.

In 2010, renewables generated just 7% of the UK’s power. By the first half of 2024, this had grown to more than 50% - a new record.

The rapid growth of green power meant that coal could even be switched off completely for short periods, beginning in 2017.

Dhara Vyas, deputy chief executive of trade body Energy U.K, said: “Ten years ago, coal was the leading source of this country’s power — generating a third of our electricity.

“So, to get to this point just a decade later, with coal’s contribution replaced by clean and low carbon sources, is an incredible achievement.

"As we aim for further ambitious targets in the energy transition, it’s worth remembering that few back then thought such a change at such a pace was possible.”

Although coal is a very polluting source of energy, its benefit has been in being available at all times - unlike wind and solar which are limited by weather conditions.

Kayte O'Neill, the chief operating officer at the Energy System Operator - the body overseeing the UK's electricity system - said: "There is a whole load of innovation required to help us ensure the stability of the grid. Keeping the lights on in a secure way."