Temperatures set to soar to 26C in capital's 'final hot spell' of the year ahead of bank holiday weekend

23 August 2023, 09:13

Wednesday could be the capital's final hot spell.
Wednesday could be the capital's final hot spell. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Temperatures are expected to peak in the capital today for what might be the final time this year.

Today’s hot spell could be the last of the summer, as London is set to hit 26C ahead of the August bank holiday weekend.

Forecasters have predicted sunshine with temperatures in the high 20s for Wednesday in the capital after a washout July.

But the warm weather and sunshine is not set to last long, as by Thursday the conditions are anticipated to shift, with grey and rainy weather forecast for Thursday with highs of 24C.

For the remainder of the week, Londoners can expect to see temperatures fall into the low 20s.

There’s a chance of rain across the capital on Saturday as the bank holiday weekend rolls in, but this is predicted to be followed by a largely dry Sunday and Monday.

Picture: Alamy

It comes as some of London’s major events of the summer are set to take place, including All Points East music festival and Notting Hill Carnival, which sees millions of revellers gather for food, music and fun over Sunday and Monday.

Despite predictions for rain on the Saturday, forecasters added that the three-day weekend should still have “plenty of dry and bright weather”.

Notting Hill Carnival is scheduled to take place this weekend.
Notting Hill Carnival is scheduled to take place this weekend. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said of the forecast across the country for the coming days: "In terms of temperatures, we are going to have highs of 27C.

"By Friday we will have highs of 23C. It’s going to be a cooler bank holiday but with drier weather on Sunday into Monday – overall a better weekend than we’ve had for some time.

"The trends are lower for the next few weeks. I wouldn’t rule out it being the last warm spell of the year.

"(But) as we start getting into the active part of the hurricane season, with storms in the Atlantic, this can sometimes bring drier and warmer conditions.”

Forecasts for the rest of the country have predicted “mixed” conditions for the bank holiday weekend.

The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

