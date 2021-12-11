UK lets more French boats fish in British waters after Paris demands 'sign of goodwill'

11 December 2021, 21:25 | Updated: 11 December 2021, 21:29

More licences have been granted to French fishermen
More licences have been granted to French fishermen. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The UK has granted more French boats the right to fish in British waters after Paris demanded a "sign of goodwill" to stave off its threat of trade restrictions.

An ongoing post-Brexit spat over allowing more trawlers to fish in the UK's seas has contributed to strained cross-Channel relations and led to a war of words between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron.

Amid another large dispute - the migrant crossing crisis - the French president reportedly calling the PM a "clown".

Now, the British government has granted 18 more licences after vessels presented "new evidence" that they used to trawl in the waters.

Jersey, which has become a focal point for French fishermen's anger, has given permission to another five.

Read more: France vows to 'fight every day' as post-Brexit fishing row continues

Read more: UK welcomes France u-turn on fishing sanctions for British trawlers

The European Union had imposed a deadline of the end of Friday for a resolution but no agreement was reached.

However, with France threatening to push the EU into legal action and trade restrictions against the UK, Paris said it could extend talks if it was shown a "sign of goodwill".

Clement Beaune, the French European affairs minister, said the UK could grant "a few dozen extra licences" to show "dialogue is bearing fruit".

It was not yet clear if the new licences will satisfy that. France believes around 100 licences should be given out.

Britain has said it considers the latest round of negotiations to be closed but talks between George Eustice, the environment secretary, and the EU's Virginijus Sinkevicius meant more licences could be granted to small boats, the Government said.

The fishing row, which grew out of the Brexit deal, saw French vessels block British access to ports in Europe. The UK believes it has given licences to boats which showed the correct documentation.

Fishermen have to show they worked in UK waters for one day in every year between 2012 and 2016, while Guernsey and Jersey ask for proof they fished for more than 10 days in that period.

A UK Government spokeswoman said it had adopted an "evidence-based approach" and "licences have not been issued" where fishing data was not provided.

"Last night, following receipt of new evidence from the (European) Commission, the UK licensed 18 replacement vessels on the basis of (the Brexit deal)," the spokeswoman said.

"Further technical work on seven more licences for direct replacement vessels is scheduled to conclude on Monday.

"Jersey has today announced that it can, following receipt of new data this week, issue permanent licences to an additional five qualifying vessels currently on temporary licences.

"This will take the total permanent licences issued by Jersey to 130.

"This now concludes this phase of intensive talks on licensing."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has drawn huge anger over Downing Street allegations

Boris Johnson 'pictured in No10 lockdown quiz' as Labour opens 9 point poll lead

A man was killed after being stopped by armed police

Man killed in police shooting after 'gunman enters Kensington bank'

Awil was jailed for 22 years

Violent man who raped partner banned her from eating or drinking in four day ordeal

Exclusive
Andrew Castle speaks to Bear Grylls | Watch again

Bear Grylls speaks to Andrew Castle | Watch again

Scientists have warned further Covid measures may be needed in 2022

Boosters urged as scientists warn UK faces 'substantial' Omicron wave in New Year

Stephen Cashman, 25, died at HM Naval Base Clyde

Engineering technician who died at sub base named as Stephen Cashman

Dr Mary Ramsay urged people to get a booster as soon as possible if they are eligible

Omicron: Get booster straight away if you are eligible, health officials urge

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was not at the event but around 24 civil servants attended

Treasury staff 'had drinks to celebrate spending review during lockdown'

Petra Srncova has been missing for a week

Police appeal and man arrested after woman missing in London since November 28

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the new guidance will "help keep the most vulnerable people in our society safe"

Govt announces new rules for care homes amid spread of Omicron variant

Andrew Griffiths, pressurised Kate Griffiths into engaging in sexual activity and used "coercive and controlling behaviour”

Ex-Tory minister Andrew Griffiths found to have raped and abused wife

Boris Johnson reportedly refused to accept Jack Doyle's resignation

PM 'refused to accept resignation' from top aide who reportedly spoke at No10 Xmas party

Lines of the London Underground will be closed on Friday.

London Tube strike: When is it happening and what lines will be disrupted?

Traffic & Travel

Michael Gove said Omicron was "deeply concerning"

Gove: Covid rules to be constantly reviewed after 'challenging' Omicron information

UK Health Security Agency says it is projected that if current trends continue unchanged the UK will exceed one million infections.

Booster 75% effective against Omicron with strain set to become dominant in UK

The family of Stephen Port's victims have called for Cressida Dick to resign

Met Police face legal action over 'mindblowing' failings during Stephen Port investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Midwest Tornadoes

Dozens killed after huge tornado devastates Kentucky

Rust-Movie Shooting-Explainer

Judge agrees subpoena for assistant director of gun death movie
Michael Strahan, Laura Shepard Churchley

NFL star enjoys ‘unreal’ space flight on Blue Origin capsule

Cat rescue

Panther the cat rescued after days on a telegraph pole

France Panda Cubs

Twin giant panda cubs take first steps in public at French zoo
India Maradona watch

Indian police recover football legend Maradona’s stolen watch
Fat squirrel

Nut case: Squirrel packs on extra pounds during pandemic

School Bus Crash

Girl, nine, killed as car hits school bus and ploughs into children
Santa

Bah! Humbug! Bishop condemned for telling children there is no Santa
An injured woman is helped by rescue personnel (STR via AP)

At least 55 people dead after truck carrying migrants crashes in Mexico

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules
'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson
Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'

Tory MP suggests Plan B move was 'diversionary tactic' and PM’s integrity is 'dented'
Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty baffled by caller's undying support for Boris Johnson
James O'Brien's clinical analysis of No10 double standards

James O'Brien's clinical takedown of No10 double standards

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'
Nick Ferrari was quizzing the Health Secretary

'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid
More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop
MPs from across the parties have taken aim at Boris Johnson

'That man doesn't take responsibility': MPs on Cross Question criticise Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police