UK passes 30 million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The number of coronavirus vaccine first doses administered in the UK has passed 30 million. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

More than 30 million people in the UK have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

New figures published by the Government show 30,151,287 people have had a first dose, while 3,527,481 have now had two doses.

This is an increase of 423,852 first doses and 233,964 second doses.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: "I'm absolutely thrilled that more than 30 million people have now had the jab across the UK - including 650,000 vaccinations delivered yesterday.

"The vaccine is saving lives and is our route out of this pandemic. I want to say a massive thanks to the team.

"When you get the call - get the jab."

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi added on social media: "The big 30,000,000! Protected with first jab. We continue towards that goal of protecting the whole adult population by end July. Incredible teams all over the country focusing on 1-9. April will be second dose month."

It comes after an NHS chief said the UK is prepared for a "significant reduction" in vaccine supplies and will ensure those who are due their second jabs are able to get them.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and NHS medical director for primary care, said: "The supply over April is slower, but we know that we will keep going.

"We've got enough vaccine to give people the second doses, those second doses are protected, and we've got enough vaccine to protect those in the priority cohorts."

She added: "At the same time as increasing second doses week on week, the NHS is reaching out to those 50-69 year-olds who haven't yet taken up the offer to be vaccinated.

"If you are one of those people yet to book a first dose, please come forward and get your life-saving Covid-19 vaccine which will not only protect you but those around you."

it is hoped the roll out with be helped with the introduction of the Moderna vaccine, which according to the Sunday Times is due to arrive on the shores of the UK imminently.

The 500,000 doses are thought to be arriving sooner than expected.

The newspaper also reported that the UK is going to be offering Ireland 3.7 million jabs to assist with their rollout, so lockdown restrictions can also be eased within Northern Ireland.

However on Sunday the Irish government played down any prospect of an imminent delivery of excess vaccines from the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday the roadmap out of lockdown is on schedule, but warned future freedoms "depends on things going right".

Meanwhile, a further 19 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total by that measure to 126,592.

The Government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 3,862 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, bringing the total to 4,333,042.