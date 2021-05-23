UK passes 60 million jab milestone after ‘huge day’ for Covid vaccinations

23 May 2021, 18:22 | Updated: 23 May 2021, 18:50

Matt Hancock described Saturday as a "huge day" for vaccinations
Matt Hancock described Saturday as a "huge day" for vaccinations. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The UK has administered more than 60 million coronavirus vaccine doses after a "huge day" for jabs on Saturday, Matt Hancock said.

A total of 762,361 first and second doses were delivered across the country, the second highest daily sum since the rollout started.

The only day on which more vaccines were administered was March 20, when 844,285 doses were given.

READ MORE: Priti Patel denies Dominic Cummings' claims herd immunity was considered by Government

READ MORE: JCVI Professor confirms current vaccines are 'highly effective' against Covid-19 variants

Saturday was also a record day for second doses, with 556,951 jabs surpassing April 24 when 547,636 were administered.

In a tweet, the Health Secretary described Saturday as a "huge day", adding: "This is a fantastic milestone in our fight against this virus. Thank you to everyone involved in our national effort.

"When you get the call, get the jab."

He also said in a statement: "Our trailblazing vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in NHS history - is another great British success story and a testament to what can be achieved when all four corners of country comes together to defeat this virus.

"Our country has one of the highest uptake rates in the world and I'm delighted that so many have answered our call to arms. If you have not yet come forward, and you are eligible, I urge you to take up the offer - it could save your life and protect your loved ones."

The UK recorded five more deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test and 2,235 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, government data shows.

It comes as a study by Public Health England found the Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines offer high levels of protection against the Indian variant after two doses.

Professor Adam Finn, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, confirmed on LBC's Tom Swarbrick on Sunday that the jabs are "highly effective" in stopping serious illness from variants.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel denied claims made by Dominic Cummings that the Government originally intended to let Covid-19 spread in an attempt to build "herd immunity".

Boris Johnson's former top adviser said when the disease emerged in early 2020, the plan had been to develop resistance in the population in the months leading up to September.

In a series of tweets, he said that it was only abandoned in early March after Downing Street was warned that it would lead to a "catastrophe".

But Ms Patel told LBC the Government's strategy "from the outset" was to "protect the NHS and save lives".

