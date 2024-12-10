UK pauses Syrian asylum claims as ex-MI6 boss warns jihadis pose 'chronic' threat to West's security

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The Home Office has paused decisions on Syrian asylum claims following the collapse of the Assad regime.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Millions of Syrians fled the country after the outbreak of civil war and the Assad regime's brutal crackdown on opponents.

Thousands of Syrians have been granted asylum in the UK, but the Home Office said decisions on applications would now be paused while events unfold in Damascus.

"We keep all country guidance relating to asylum claims under constant review so we can respond to emerging issues," a Home Office spokesman said.

The move comes after Germany, Austria and Sweden also suspended decisions on Syrian cases.

However, there are concerns that the fall of the regime could also result in a "serious spike" in the number of Islamic State detainees becoming free.

If security around their detention camps is relaxed, they could find their way into Europe.

"The camps represent a hotbed of radicalisation and haven't been sorted out," former head of MI6 Sir Alex Younger warned.

"If the SDF were to go off the job, our security situation here would worsen."

Read more: Who are Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS - and what do they want?

Read more: 'Iron press' used 'to crush prisoners in Assad's 'human slaughterhouse' is uncovered amid race to free Syria inmates

How could demographics shape a new Syria?

It comes after Foreign Secretary David Lammy said a Syrian civil war could result in a new migration crisis.

The situation could see a "flow" of people using "dangerous illegal migration routes" to Europe and the UK, he warned on Monday.

"Assad's demise brings no guarantee of peace. This is a moment of danger as well as opportunity for Syrians and for the region," he said.

"The humanitarian situation in Syria is dire, with almost 17 million people in need. Millions are refugees, largely still in neighbouring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan.

"Seeing so many start to return to Syria is a positive sign for their hopes for a better future now that Assad is gone, but a lot depends on what happens now, this flow into Syria could quickly become a flow back out and potentially increase the numbers using dangerous illegal migration routes to continental Europe and the United Kingdom."

Lord Ricketts on the future government of Syria

Mr Lammy appeared unaware of the decision to pause claims though, saying he had not considered calls to suspend them.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice asked: "Will the government be providing assistance to those Syrians in this country who do wish to return their homeland? And will the government look to follow the example of European nations, like Germany, who have suspended asylum applications?"

Mr Lammy said: "I have to say that that has not been put to me in the last few hours.

"The issue that's been put to me is the humanitarian need in country, the humanitarian support for neighbours."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "We know the situation in Syria is moving extremely fast after the fall of the Assad regime. We have seen some people returning to Syria. We also have a very fast-moving situation that we need to closely monitor.

"And that is why like Germany, like France and like other countries, we have paused asylum decisions on cases from Syria while the Home Office reviews and monitors the current situation."

Syrians generated the fifth largest amount of asylum claims in the year ending September 2024, Home Office statistics showed - behind Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and Bangladesh.

Some 99% of claims were granted at initial decision.