UK records 1,348 more Covid deaths as warnings emerge new variant is deadlier

A further 33,552 cases have been confirmed, although this is down by 7,794 compared to last Saturday - a drop of 18%. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A further 1,348 people have died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total to 97,329.

A further 33,552 cases have been confirmed, although this is down by 7,794 compared to last Saturday - a drop of 18%.

The number of people who have received at least one vaccination dose is also on the rise, with 5.86 million people now having had at least the first jab.

The latest figures come as Boris Johnson warned the new variant of Covid-19 first identified in south-east England may be associated with "a higher degree of mortality".

Scientists on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), subcommittee concluded there was a "realistic possibility" that the variant resulted in an increased risk of death, leading to the Prime Minister's announcement at yesterday's press conference.

However some scientists have called for more data, suggesting that No10 could have waited up to another two weeks before making the announcement, with even Sir Patrick Vallance saying the numbers are "very uncertain".

Ministers are toughening their lockdown messaging, including a series of hard-hitting new adverts highlighting the pressure on the NHS.