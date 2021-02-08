Breaking News

UK records 333 more coronavirus deaths as more than 14,000 cases reported

8 February 2021, 16:24 | Updated: 8 February 2021, 16:31

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A further 333 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test, while 14,104 more lab-confirmed cases have been reported.

The total number of people to have died within 28 days of testing positive in the UK is now 112,798.

Separate figures for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate show there have now been 130,000 deaths involving Covid-19.

The total number of cases in the UK now stands at 3,959,784.

Government data up to February 7 shows that 12,806,587 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the UK so far.

Of these, 12,294,006 were first doses - a rise of 278,988 on the previous day.

Some 512,581 were second doses, an increase of 862 on figures released the previous day.

The seven-day rolling average of first doses given in the UK is now 428,130.

Based on the latest figures, an average of 386,571 first doses of vaccine would be needed each day to meet the Government's target of 15 million first doses by February 15.

NHS England data shows a total of 1,259,799 jabs were given to people in London between December 8 and February 7, including 1,198,157 first doses and 61,642 second doses.

This compares with 2,007,340 first doses and 71,176 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 2,078,516.

The breakdown for the other regions is:

- East of England - 1,276,317 first doses and 57,444 second doses, making 1,333,761 in total

- North East and Yorkshire - 1,637,057 first and 76,105 second doses (1,713,162)

- North West - 1,430,473 first and 67,667 second doses (1,498,140)

- South East - 1,698,594 first and 81,084 second doses (1,779,678)

- South West - 1,213,582 first and 56,170 second doses (1,269,752)

More to follow...

