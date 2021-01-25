UK Covid-19 deaths rise by 592 but infection rates dropping in most of England

Hundreds of Covid-19 patients are still dying each day. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

A further 592 people have died with Covid-19 in the past 24 hours as the UK's death toll approaches 100,000, but new figures show case rates dropping in most of England.

It brings the total since March 2020 to 98,531- one of the highest in the world.

There were 22,195 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Monday - the lowest since the end of last year.

Hospitals across the country continue to struggle with immense numbers of patients, but new data has revealed the positive impact lockdown is having on new infections.

Figures from Public Health England show case rates in most regions of England are at their lowest level since mid-December.

In London, the rolling seven-day rate as of January 20 stood at 557.8 cases per 100,000 people - down from 770.6 a week earlier and the lowest since the week to December 16.

Eastern England most recently recorded a seven-day rate of 437.9 - down from 561.4 and the lowest since December 17.

South East and South West England are also at the lowest level since before New Year's Day.

The rate in the South East is currently 409.9, down week-on-week from 535.7 and the lowest since December 18, while in the South West the rate is 281.1, down from 351.1 and the lowest since December 30.

The figures suggest the England-wide lockdown introduced on January 5 is having a significant impact.

The picture is more mixed across the Midlands and the North, however.

Rates are down in every region, but not every area has quite returned to levels last seen at the end of 2020.

New Covid-19 infections in London are at their lowest since mid-December. Picture: PA Images

In the North West, for example, the area is currently recording a rate of 441.3 cases per 100,000 - down from 557.3 for the previous week and the lowest since January 1.

The West Midlands currently stands at 524.8, down from 566.6 - again the lowest since January 1.

Rates in these regions did not rise as sharply during the second half of December as in southern and eastern England, however.

In the East Midlands the rate is currently 386.5, down a little from 410.2 one week earlier, while the North East has seen its rate fall slightly from 343.7 to 317.5.

Yorkshire & the Humber continues to record the lowest rate of any region - 241.2 - down from 286.1.