UK records another 231 Covid-19 deaths and 17,272 cases

6 December 2020, 17:16 | Updated: 6 December 2020, 17:20

Hundreds more have died after testing positive for Covid-19
Hundreds more have died after testing positive for Covid-19. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The UK has recorded another 231 Covid-19 deaths and 17,272 cases in the past 24 hours, the Government has announced.

The number of cases is slightly up from yesterday - unusual for a Sunday - but deaths are down 166 from the previous day.

It takes the total number of deaths in the country to 61,245 and cases to 1,723,242.

Read more: NHS preparing for 'largest scale vaccination campaign' in UK history

Read more: Police step in as huge crowds gather in London and Nottingham

The rolling 7-day death toll is 3,002 - down by 7% on last Sunday.

Hospitalisations are down 12% this week compared to last week as the country comes down from the peak of the second wave.

It comes as NHS hospitals prepare for the first phase of the "largest-scale vaccination campaign" in British history.

The first Covid-19 vaccines will arrive at hospitals by Monday, with the first jabs being administered on Tuesday.

GP surgeries in England have also been told to start staffing Covid-19 vaccine centres by 14 December.

Images from Public Health England show specialist Covid-19 vaccine freezers lined up, containing Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses awaiting distribution to the NHS.

Read more: Covid vaccines will have 'marginal impact' on winter hospital numbers, UK CMOs warn

Read more: Keir Starmer self-isolating after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The pictures were taken at a secure location in England and do not include any images of the vaccine vials due to the problems associated with opening the packaging.

The vaccine needs storage temperatures of minus 70C to minus 80C.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Uruguay

Uruguay’s first socialist president Tabare Vazquez dies aged 80
The fire was assigned the highest difficulty grade, as 446 firefighters tackled the blaze throughout the night in freezing temperatures.

Russian fireworks factory blaze results in out-of-control display
Coroanvirus

Snowstorm wreaks havoc on Austria virus testing programme

Indonesia

Indonesia minister surrenders to authorities over Covid-19 aid bribe charges
Rita Ora has apologised again for throwing a party during lockdown.

Rita Ora should have been isolating when she threw lockdown party
Kuwait

Kuwait election sees two-thirds of parliament lose seats

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue following Milwall racism allegations

Maajid Nawaz calls for open dialogue amid Millwall racism allegations
Maajid Nawaz dismantles caller who insists he is 'not English'

Maajid Nawaz dismantles caller who insists he is 'not British'
Brexit impasse 'not about fish, it's about British sovereignty' claims ex-Shadow Fisheries Minister

Brexit impasse 'not about fish, it's about British sovereignty' claims ex-Shadow Fisheries Minister
GPs are prepared to start vaccinations 'in a week's time' reveals BMA head

GPs ready to start vaccinations 'in a week's time' reveals BMA head
Environment Sec. confirms food prices will rise in event of no-deal Brexit

Environment Sec. confirms food price rise in event of no-deal Brexit
John Barnes' message to fans booing BLM: 'Keep your mouth shut, support your team'

John Barnes' message to fans booing BLM: 'Keep your mouth shut, support your team'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London