UK records zero daily Covid-19 deaths for first time since start of pandemic

The UK has reported zero daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time since the start of the pandemic, official figures show.

It is the first time since March 11 last year that zero deaths have been reported of people who have tested positive in the previous 28 days.

By this measure, the total number of people who have died remains at 127,782.

However separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The latest data also shows a further 3,165 coronavirus cases have been reported in the UK in the latest 24 hour period.

And the Government said on Monday that a further 295,333 Covid vaccinations have taken place in the UK, including 93,103 first doses and 195,546 second doses.

A total of 65,211,877 jabs have been given in the UK so far.

More than 39.4 million people in the UK (74.9% of adults) have now received a first dose and more than 25.7 million (48.9% of adults) have received two doses.

Yesterday huge crowds of young people descended on Twickenham Stadium in London. Thousands of people were vaccinated in a major 'walk-in' vaccination event which was hailed as a major success.

Earlier today, a minster urged the public to be "careful" ahead of June 21 - the proposed date for the lifting of lockdown in England - and said the vaccine rollout is going to be "what helps us win this race".

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at breakfast on LBC, Small Businesses Minister Paul Scully said no decision had yet been made on the lifting of restrictions and would be based "on the latest and most accurate data".

He said the Government will make a decision on June 14.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon announced on Monday that coronavirus restrictions will be eased in Glasgow after almost nine months of lockdown in the city.

The announcement by Scotland’s First Minister means Glaswegians will be able to drink alcohol indoors, meet in private residences and hug loved ones from the weekend.

Updating MSPs in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon also said large parts of northern and southern Scotland could now move from level two to level one of the five tiers of restrictions.

However, she added that the vast majority of Scotland's central belt will remain in level two restrictions due to spikes in cases of the virus.

Edinburgh and Midlothian, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire, the three Ayrshire areas, North and South Lanarkshire and Clackmannanshire and Stirling will remain in level two.