'Total chaos': Home Office under fire for issuing 'just 50' visas to 1.7m Ukraine refugees

The Home Office has come under fire for the small amount of visas that have been issued to Ukrainian refugees. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The UK's attempts at helping Ukrainians flee the Russian invasion have been attacked as inadequate after it emerged only around 50 visas have been issued to them.

The low figure emerged on Sunday, causing outcry as the UN Refugee Agency said 1.7m Ukrainians are thought to have left their homeland.

They are trying to escape the war with Russia, in which their cities have been pummelled by Russian airstrikes as the Kremlin's military encircles key urban areas.

As of 10am on Sunday, it emerged "around 50" visas had been given out under the Ukraine Family Scheme, while more than 5,000 applications have reportedly been submitted. Boris Johnson later denied the former number was accurate.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, Poland has taken just over a million Ukrainians, with Hungary accepting 180,000, Slovakia 128,000 and Moldova 82,000.

Romania has taken in 78,000. Other European countries have taken some 183,000, the agency said.

Politicians on both sides of the divide hit out at the low number of visas, with Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, the Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, saying it was "certainly not a success".

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "What we need to do is to make sure that we get the Home Office absolutely delivering, to make sure that we get the support for those who are most in need.

10 days.

1.5 million people.

This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.



In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict. pic.twitter.com/OmEcGeMRtS — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) March 6, 2022

"The British people are extremely generous, you and I both know that.

"This isn't some sort of illegal scam. This is, perfectly obviously, people fleeing for their lives and we need to be absolutely there to support them."

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, complained the effort was "too slow".

She added on Monday: "Total chaos from Govt. This isn't good enough. Families are struggling, being turned away or waiting days for visas.

"We need urgent action to get people to sanctuary in UK. Home Office were warned wks ago by British intelligence that an invasion was coming. Why didn't they plan?"

The UK Refugee Council, which promotes the rights of asylum seekers, said: "It's shocking to hear reports that so many refugees are being turned back at Calais.

"The horrific situation in Ukraine shows the urgency for all people escaping war and persecution. We badly need a more compassionate system."

Boris Johnson, who disputed the figure of 50 visas, said "we're processing thousands" of applications and UK officials were "surging" to countries bordering Ukraine, as well as France.

He added: "Clearly this crisis, is evolving the whole time. I've said before that the UK will be as generous as we can possibly be and we intend to do that.

"We have two very, very generous routes already - so the family reunion route, which is uncapped, which could potentially see hundreds of thousands of people come to this country, plus the humanitarian route.

"Under that scheme, people can sponsor people coming from Ukraine."

Foreign office minister James Cleverly said the Home Office "had to create a system pretty much from scratch" and was facing a massive refugee crisis.

"The numbers of people who are seeking refuge is unprecedented. This is the largest refugee flow that we have seen since the Second World War," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

He went on: "It will take a little time to get the system up and running, that's now there, I have no doubt that the numbers will start coming through."

However, Mr Cleverly added that he had "no doubt" the process "will get quicker and slicker and faster".

Priti Patel, the home secretary, said she is looking into setting up a "humanitarian route" for fleeing Ukrainians.

She told The Sun it would allow people with no connection to the UK who are escaping the fighting to be allowed to come to Britain.

Alternatively, they would have to show they have family connections with the UK.

LBC spoke to Iryna Shtogryn who is hoping to join her husband in Tooting, South London, with her 14-year-old daughter.

Speaking to Matthew Thompson, she said: "I have hope.

"I'm scared but it's impossible to live without hope.

"Everybody has to have hope because if we will not have the hope, Putin will go to victory... we all have hope and we believe that we will end this Putin regime... one day I will go home."

She added: "I believe that everything will be ok.

"I will meet my husband, I want to believe in this fact."