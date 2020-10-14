Breaking News

UK reports another 19,724 coronavirus cases and 137 deaths

The UK has reported another 19,724 coronavirus cases - up by almost 2,500 on yesterday - and 137 deaths.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 654,644, and the number of deaths to 43,155.

Separate figures show there were 4,146 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England as of Wednesday, up from 2,944 a week ago, while 468 Covid-19 hospital patients were in ventilation beds, up from 376 a week ago.

Nottingham continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,179 new cases recorded in the seven days to October 10 - the equivalent of 954.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is a huge jump from 510.7 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to October 3.

Knowsley has the second highest rate, which has climbed from 563.4 to 701.3, with 1,058 new cases.

Liverpool is in third place, where the rate has increased from 555.4 to 677.5, with 3,374 new cases.

The rate in Manchester has fallen from 583.3 to 477.5, with 2,640 new cases recorded.

A total of 647 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Monday, compared with 472 a week earlier.

In Scotland, 527 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 262 a week earlier, with 35 in ventilation beds, up from 25 a week earlier.

In Wales, 345 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 261 a week earlier, with 25 in ventilation beds, down from 28 a week earlier.

In Northern Ireland, 150 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of Monday, up from 129 a week earlier, with 15 in ventilation beds as of Tuesday, up from eight a week earlier.

Data on patients with Covid-19 is not comparable across the UK due to differences in the way the figures are reported.

The new figures came as it was revealed hospitals in Liverpool are facing a "dire situation," with intensive care capacity is currently running at 90%.

Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson tweeted that critical care and ICU units at the city's hospitals were at 80% capacity and would be full next week.

He added that 8,436 pupils and 527 teachers were self-isolating, with 206 teachers and 265 pupils testing positive for coronavirus in the past 14 days.

In a video statement released by Liverpool City Council, Professor Callum Semple, a professor of outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and doctor in the city, said: "I've been asked to speak to you today about the dire situation that faces our hospitals in Liverpool.

"We have got over 300 patients in beds and our intensive care capacity is currently running at 90%.

"At this rate we are looking at exceeding healthcare capacity in the next week or so.

"If you've got relatives that are vulnerable, parents perhaps, brothers or sisters that are susceptible, you'll appreciate how severe this situation is.

"Please pay great attention to the regulations that are being brought in. It's to protect you and your families."