UK to return Chagos Islands to Mauritius, ending years of dispute over military base and Britain’s last African colony

3 October 2024, 12:26

Diego Garcia Base, on the Chagos Islands
Diego Garcia Base, on the Chagos Islands. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The UK will hand over sovereignty of the remote Chagos Islands to Mauritius after a decades-long dispute over the key military base and Britain’s last African colony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deal to transfer the Indian Ocean archipelago's sovereignty to Mauritius will allow people expelled by the British Government decades ago to return home.

Chagossians were removed from the island in the 1960s and 1970s to make way for the military base, in what Human Rights Watch described as "crimes against humanity".

The deal still allows the UK to retain the long-term future of a strategically important joint US-UK military base on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands.

The Foreign Office said the agreement is supported by the US and means the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy looks on as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the Security Council during the 79th United Nations General Assembly
Foreign Secretary David Lammy looks on as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer addresses the Security Council during the 79th United Nations General Assembly. Picture: Alamy

Read More: For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

Read More: UN 'stained by anti-Semitism', Israeli ambassador claims amid deepening row over response to Iranian strikes

The expulsions of Chagossians are regarded as one of the most shameful parts of Britain’s modern colonial history and Chagossians have spent decades fighting to return to the islands.

The United Nations’ International Court of Justice, previously ruled the UK’s administration of the territory was "unlawful" and must end.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "This Government inherited a situation where the long-term, secure operation of the Diego Garcia military base was under threat, with contested sovereignty and ongoing legal challenges.

"Today’s agreement secures this vital military base for the future.“It will strengthen our role in safeguarding global security, shut down any possibility of the Indian Ocean being used as a dangerous illegal migration route to the UK, as well as guaranteeing our long-term relationship with Mauritius, a close Commonwealth partner.”

The agreement is still subject to a treaty and supporting legal instruments being finalised. Both sides have committed to complete the treaty as quickly as possible.

A Downing Street spokesman said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to his Mauritius counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, on Thursday morning.

Rosemond Sameenaden, 70, joins other Chagos islanders outside the High Court, London
Rosemond Sameenaden, 70, joins other Chagos islanders outside the High Court, London. Picture: Alamy

The spokesman said: "The leaders began by welcoming the political agreement achieved today between the UK and Mauritius on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos archipelago after two years of negotiations.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of reaching this deal to protect the continued operation of the UK/US military base on Diego Garcia.

"He underscored his steadfast duty to national and global security which underpinned the political agreement reached today.”

US President Joe Biden said the agreement "secures the effective operation" of the Diego Garcia military base.

He said: “I applaud the historic agreement and conclusion of the negotiations between the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the status of the Chagos Archipelago.

"It is a clear demonstration that through diplomacy and partnership, countries can overcome long-standing historical challenges to reach peaceful and mutually beneficial outcomes."

He added: "Diego Garcia is the site of a joint US-UK military facility that plays a vital role in national, regional, and global security.

"It enables the United States to support operations that demonstrate our shared commitment to regional stability, provide rapid response to crises, and counter some of the most challenging security threats we face.

"The agreement secures the effective operation of the joint facility on Diego Garcia into the next century.”

Representatives of the Chagos Islands demonstrate in central London, May 2018
Representatives of the Chagos Islands demonstrate in central London, May 2018. Picture: Alamy

But the deal received scathing reactions from Tory leadership candidates.

Robert Jenrick said: "It’s taken three months for (Sir Keir) Starmer to surrender Britain’s strategic interests.

"This is a dangerous capitulation that will hand our territory to an ally of Beijing.”

James Cleverly, a former foreign secretary, criticised the British Indian Ocean Territory decision. He said: “Weak, weak, weak! Labour lied to get into office. Said they’d be whiter than white, said they wouldn’t put up taxes, said they’d stand up to the EU, said that they be patriotic. All lies!"

Fellow Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat said: "This is a shameful retreat undermining our security and leaving our allies exposed."

He said the Foreign Office had "negotiated against Britain’s interest" and it was "disgraceful that these negotiations started under our watch".

Mr Tugendhat added: "Lord Cameron rightly blocked them only to see it back under David Lammy’s complete failure of leadership."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
The investigation by LBC has found organised crime gangs are using AI to manipulate and exploit children into county lines drug dealing

Organised crime gangs using AI to manipulate children into drug dealing, LBC investigation finds

Breaking
Breaking News

Man, 35, arrested over west London school acid attack that left girl aged 14 scarred for life

Congo Boat Accident

Dozens dead after boat capsizes in Democratic Republic of Congo, say witnesses

Breaking
Lord Herman Ouseley has died aged 79

Anti-racism campaigner and Kick It Out founder Lord Herman Ouseley dies aged 79

Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands

New Nato secretary-general visits Ukraine in first trip since taking office

The Israeli embassy in Denmark exterior

Swedish teenagers held in custody over blasts near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

Lebanese women stand in front of a multistory building hit by an Israeli airstrike

Israel orders evacuation of Lebanese communities north of UN buffer zone

The 24-year-old was shot through a windscreen by Martyn Blake, now 40, on September 5, 2022

Officer accused of Chris Kaba murder ‘had genuine belief’ he and his colleagues would be killed

Iran has called Western leaders 'biased'

Iran slams 'biased and irresponsible' G7 leaders for backing Israel as IDF continues to battle Hezbollah

Liz Cheney

Republican Liz Cheney to join Kamala Harris on US election campaign trail

A teacher in Wiltshire is trying to get her family out of Lebanon and into the UK amid the 'extremely volatile' situation in the Middle East.

Teacher calling family in Lebanon 'four times a day to check they're alive' as she battles to bring them to UK

Nine arrests have been made

Nine arrested in operation to bring down gang smuggling people into country using fake documents

Robin Garbutt (left) was convicted of his wife Diana Garbutt's (right) murder in 2011

Postmaster jailed for wife's murder seeks to appeal conviction, claiming new evidence from Horizon IT scandal

New South Western Railway SWR Arterio class 701 Alstom trains in storage at Long Marston Rail depot, Warwickshire, June 2024

£1bn train fleet 'in storage for years after drivers complained that the windscreen wipers were too big'

Gunmen fled on jet skis from a Mexico beach after shooting a man dead

Tourists look on in horror as ‘assassins on jet skis’ assassinate beach-goer at five-star Mexican resort, before fleeing

A building on fire

Taiwan hospital fire kills at least nine as typhoon batters island

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters at the site of a building damaged by an airstrike

Child among 12 injured as Russian glide bomb hits Ukraine apartment block

Israeli soldiers next to destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip

Israeli military says it killed a senior Hamas leader in Gaza three months ago

Melania Trump 'defends abortion rights' in new memoir - appearing to break ranks with husband Donald's campaign

Melania Trump 'passionately defends abortion rights' in new memoir - breaking ranks with husband Donald's campaign
Amanda Abbington says Giovanni Pernice made sexual gesture during her Strictly Come Dancing ordeal

Amanda Abbington says Giovanni Pernice made 'litany... of innuendo' at her during Strictly Come Dancing training
Right Livelihood Awards chief executive Ole von Uexkull on stage

Palestinian activists and UK research agency among human rights award recipients

A girl, 14, suffered 'life-changing' injuries after an acid attack at Westminster Academy

London acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life linked to school dispute,’ police believe
Natalie Shotter was found dead on a park bench in west London

Mum-of-three, 37, raped and killed by homeless man while unconscious on park bench after night out, court hears
Angela Rayner dancing in the Ibiza DJ booth

Angela Rayner’s Ibiza DJ booth party revealed to be £836 freebie

Former minister S Iswaran, centre, and his lawyer arrive at the High Court in Singapore

Former Singapore minister jailed for year for receiving illegal gifts

Phillip Schofield recounts moment he was 'let go' from This Morning

Phillip Schofield recounts moment he was 'let go' from This Morning

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Princess Kate returns to royal duties as she meets 'inspirational' young girl battling cancer
Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle
Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Prince Harry lands in southern Africa for another trip without wife Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit