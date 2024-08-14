'Keyboard warrior', 53, and man, 26, who kicked female police officer among latest to be jailed after UK riots

The National Police Chiefs' Council said 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest.
By Emma Soteriou

A 53-year-old 'keyboard warrior' and a 26-year-old man who kicked a female police officer are among the latest to have been jailed after disorder swept the UK - as a leading judge encouraged prosecutors to impose up to 10 years in prison.

More than 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest - with the figure now standing at 1,024.

Prosecutors are now being encouraged to consider charging offenders who played central roles in the recent disorder in parts of the UK with rioting, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Judge John Thackray KC, the Recorder of Hull, made the remark after a three-year prison term was handed to Connor Whiteley, who kicked a female police officer to the ground during riots in the Yorkshire city.

A total of 372 adults have now been charged in connection with the recent disorder, as well as at least 65 people under the age of 18.

So far, 69 adults have been sentenced, with 64 having been jailed.

Connor Whiteley has been jailed for three years
Connor Whiteley has been jailed for three years. Picture: Humberside Police

Whiteley, 26, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, after playing a "prominent role" in the "racist, hate-fuelled mob violence" that unfolded in the city on August 3.

Hull Crown Court heard he was at the front of a group confronting police who were trying to protect a hotel known to house asylum seekers, and was seen charging at officers.

Whiteley was also part of a group that targeted a garage, setting cars alight and threatening staff, who were forced to lock themselves inside.

Sentencing him on Wednesday, the judge said: "The prosecution do need to look, for those who are playing front and central roles, at the alternative charge of riot rather than violent disorder."

Violent disorder carries a maximum sentence of five years, and the maximum term for rioting is 10 years, according to sentencing guidelines.

Julie Sweeney
Julie Sweeney. Picture: Cheshire Constabulary

Meanwhile, at Chester Crown Court, a 53-year-old carer who lived a "quiet, sheltered life" was jailed for 15 months after she posted an online message saying: "Blow the mosque up with the adults in it."

Julie Sweeney sent the comment on August 3 to a local community Facebook group from her home in Church Lawton, Cheshire, which was later reported to the police.

She pleaded guilty to sending a communication to convey a threat of death or serious harm.

Sentencing, Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, said: "I don't think anyone is suggesting that the defendant would have been involved in that herself, but so-called keyboard warriors like her have to learn to take responsibility for their language, particularly in the context of the disorder that was going on around the country."

Trevor Lloyd
Trevor Lloyd. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

In Sheffield, a 60-year-old man, who pulled a police officer to the ground and grabbed a riot shield as the officer tried to protect a hotel housing asylum seekers, was jailed for two years and eight months.

Body-worn camera footage played in court showed Glyn Guest repeatedly being pushed back by a riot shield as he approached a line of police six times outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on Sunday, August 4.

At the same court, father-of-three Trevor Lloyd, 49, who was part of a mob that stormed the hotel, was also jailed for three years.

At Manchester Magistrates' Court, a man who was convicted of encouraging violence told a district judge: "I'm guilty miss, but I'm not sure what it means."

Warren Gilchrest, 52, pleaded guilty to violent disorder after joining a "large group of far-right protesters" who gathered in Piccadilly Gardens on August 3.

Riley Adey
Riley Adey. Picture: Northumbria Police

Two men in Bristol were both jailed for just under three years for their part in violent disorder in the city.

Dominic Capaldi, 34, was handed 34 months in prison after he was captured on police bodycam footage throwing objects towards officers in the city's Castle Park.

Daniel Russell, 47, was jailed for 32 months after he was seen kicking a black man, who may have been part of an anti-racism protest.

Another man, Mark Bowen, 40, was handed a 25-month sentence after shouting at police: "Shame on you, you horrible c****, I hope it's your f****** kids next mate."

Bowen claimed in police interview that he did not have social media and believed he was joining in with a "football celebration".

At Newcastle Crown Court, a father-to-be who live-streamed himself shouting racial slurs during riots in Sunderland was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Reece Greenwood, 31, posted footage on Facebook of himself "actively encouraging" the rioters and "verbally abusing police officers repeatedly".

At the same court, a teenager who was filmed waving from the top of an overturned car and looting fire extinguishers from a vandalised business during riots in Sunderland was detained for two years.

Riley Adey, 19, pleaded guilty after he was filmed repeatedly throwing missiles at officers, including a vape, a brick and a scaffolding pole.

In Birmingham, Habeeb Khan pleaded not guilty at the city's crown court to a charge of possessing an imitation AK-47 with intent to cause "members of the EDL" (English Defence League) to believe violence would be used against them.

Khan, 49, of Sparkbrook, Birmingham, who is being held in custody, also denied sending a communication threatening death or serious harm between August 4 and 6 in a video shared on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Police said more people have been charged over disorder in Whitehall on July 31, including a 14-year-old boy.

Former milkman David Probert was jailed for 14 months at Inner London Crown Court for repeatedly lunging and charging at police who were attempting to diffuse the situation outside Downing Street.

