UK riots live: Met Chief praises 'successful night' after thousands gather to silence far-right

8 August 2024, 07:39

General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 .(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
General view of people gathering to protest against a planned far-right anti-immigration protest in Walthamstow, London, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.

By Katy Ronkin

Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley praises a 'successful night' after anti-racism protesters outnumbered the far-right - with demonstrations across the UK largely peaceful.

Hundreds of counter-protesters gathered as more than 100 areas across the country were set to be targeted by far-right protesters last night.

Pictured: 14 people being hunted by police after Merseyside riots

Police have issued an appeal to identify 14 people in relation to disorder in Merseyside.

CCTV images of the men were released by Merseyside Police as they warned that "many people will soon be getting a knock on their door".

Officers want to speak to the group of 14 following the disorder in Liverpool city centre and Walton on Saturday.

Read more here: Pictured 14 people being hunted by police after Merseyside riots

More protesters due in court today

Wednesday’s counter demonstrations came as those arrested over the past week continue to appear in court later this week.

Four men will be sentenced in Liverpool on Thursday after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

William Nelson Morgan, who admitted to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, and John O’Malley, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, will be sentenced live on television at Liverpool Crown Court.

Adam Wharton, who pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal, and his brother Ellis Wharton, who admitted to the same charge, will both also be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court.

Three men in Plymouth will also be sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

United Britain’s night of defiance: 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fizzle out

Thousands of peaceful anti-racism demonstrators appeared to quash fears of further violent disorder on Wednesday night, despite the threat of more than 100 planned protests.

In many towns and cities shops were boarded up and staff were sent home early over fears of further rioting after a week of violent disorder which started in Southport last week but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

The police were braced for over 100 far-right rallies with 6,000 officers have been deployed across 41 forces.

On Wednesday evening, large numbers of counter-protesters gathered in areas including Walthamstow, east London, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to Stand Up to Racism, an estimated 25,000 people took to the streets to take a stand - they said - against racism and violence.

Read more here: United Britain’s night of defiance: 25,000 counter-protesters reclaim the streets as far-right riots fizzle out

Good morning

Good morning, and welcome back to our coverage of the aftermath of the violent disorder that occurred last week.

Last night was largely peaceful quelling fears of more than 100 far-right protests. Thousands of anti-racism protesters turned out to show solidarity with minorities.

We'll have more from our reporters on this story throughout the day.

Police in Northampton ask counter-protesters to leave

Police in Northampton are asking counter-protesters to leave after planned anti-immigration protests in the town failed to materialise.

Northants Police said on social media: “One hour since planned protest was due to start and there has been no disorder tonight.

“Police are now asking the crowd of counter-protesters to disperse peacefully for the evening.

“Kettering Road still partially closed for now.”

WATCH: Simon Marks reacts as multiple arrests have been made in Croydon amid far-right riots.

Met police make arrests in West Croydon

 Eight people have been arrested following disorder in Croydon on Wednesday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said the disruption is “not linked to protest” and that it appears to be “pure anti-social behaviour”.

Police arrested eight people on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers, possession of offensive weapons and other offences.

More arrests will follow, the force said.

Small far-right presence reported in Aldershot

We are seeing reports of a small far-right protest in Aldershot.

UKIP interim party leader Nick Tenconi, is chanting “communist scum off our streets.”

Riot police on standby for ‘foreseeable future, says police chief

Riot police are expected to stay on standby for the “foreseeable future” including through the weekend “and beyond”, according to a police chief.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Williams said officers will continue to be deployed until “the end of the disgusting scenes that we’re seeing across the country”.

Around 6,000 officers have been mobilised to respond to incidents of violence and disorder around the country – about 30% of the total national reserve of some 18,000 who are trained to respond to public order incidents and routinely stand ready to be called in when required.

The number deployed so far includes 3,750 who are tasked with responding to incidents in their force area, with an additional 2,000 who can provide backup or be sent to their neighbouring regions or other parts of the country.

Police sources said the numbers would rise if needed.

Hundreds of counter-protestors have filled Old Market Street in Bristol

Hundreds if not thousands of counter-protestors have filled Old Market Street in Bristol, gathering outside an immigration services law firm, where it’s thought far-right protesters may gather tonight. 

The atmosphere was tense today as lots of businesses boarded up their windows and others sent employees home early

Now, the atmosphere is peaceful - even celebratory. 

There’s chants over loud hailer of “welcome every refugee throw the fascists in the sea”, and the crowd holding placards like “grannies against fascism”. 

Hundreds of police officers in riot gear are in the area, as well as police horses, dogs and drones. 

But so far there is no sign of Enough is Enough protestors.

