UK set to scorch in 30 degrees before thunderstorms bring 3.5in rain on Thursday

29 July 2024, 21:29 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 21:31

The UK is set to scorch in 30 degrees on Tuesday before thunderstorms and 3.5 inches of rain bring temperatures crashing back down on Thursday.
The UK is set to scorch in 30 degrees on Tuesday before thunderstorms and 3.5 inches of rain bring temperatures crashing back down on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

The UK is set to scorch in 30 degrees on Wednesday before thunderstorms and 3.5 inches of rain bring temperatures crashing back down on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mercury is set to top 32C in the capital with similar temperatures across the rest of the country on Tuesday.

However, temperatures are expected to come straight back down on Thursday and through the rest of the week.

The Met Office has issued a thunderstorm warning for much of England on Thursday with up to 3.5in of rain set to fall in 24 hours.

The brief period of hot weather is due to a wave of warm air from the south which is carrying sunny conditions over the UK.

The mercury is set to top 32C in the capital with similar temperatures across the rest of the country on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK
People enjoy the hot weather on Brighton Beach in the UK. Picture: Getty
Brits flocked to beaches across the country ahead of rain later this week.
Brits flocked to beaches across the country ahead of rain later this week. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: "There is certainly potential that it could become an actual official heatwave, because in the spells you've had before it hasn't actually met all the criteria.

"If there's not, it's very close to it, and if you're out and about and a member of the public then it's going to feel like a heatwave anyway, because also overnight things are going to turn a little bit more humid and muggy day-on-day as well."

The Met Office warned: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon. The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day

"However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.

"The heaviest showers could result in 20-30 mm within an hour, with 24 hour accumulations possibly reaching as much as 70-90 mm where multiple showers affect the same location."

The Met Office also warned of a "small chance" of danger to life as thunderstorms batter much of the UK.

They said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Lightning Strikes Over London Skyline
Lightning Strikes Over London Skyline. Picture: Getty

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

The hottest day of the year so far was on July 19 when a high of 31.9C was recorded in central London.

A heatwave is officially defined as a location recording consecutively high temperatures, usually above or around 26C for three days in a row.

Temperatures are expected to stay high throughout August, despite the incoming rain.

Mr Partridge said: "Usually you get these thunderstorms come through and then everything's a lot cooler and fresher.

"But although it will be a bit fresher at the end of the week, it will still be about where we should be, if not a degree or so warmer. So a bit of summer is on the cards."

