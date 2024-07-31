Exclusive

UK skin cancer rates 'catching up with Australia', as doctors sound the alarm

31 July 2024, 09:05 | Updated: 31 July 2024, 09:07

Brighton beach, City of Brighton, East Sussex, UK. August heatwave on a packed Brighton beach.30th August 2024. David Smith/Alamy News
Brighton beach, City of Brighton, East Sussex, UK. August heatwave on a packed Brighton beach.30th August 2024. David Smith/Alamy News. Picture: Alamy

By Andy Ballantyne

UK skin cancer rates are catching up with Australia, a charity has warned.

Now one charity is calling for VAT on lotions and sprays to be abolished especially for sun factors of 30 or above.

Skin cancer cases have been on the up, with around 17,000 a year, Melanoma Focus believes 4,000 of those because of the cost-of-living crisis.

Chief executive Susanna Daniels told LBC: "67% of people would use more sunscreen if VAT was removed and 10% do not use sunscreen because of the cost.

"Nine out of ten skin cancer cases are preventable.

"At the moment sunscreen is considered to be a luxury item whereas it really shouldn’t be - It needs to be treated as an essential health care product."

It’s predicted, that in 2024, there will be an all-time high of skin cancer rates that could top more than 20 thousand cases according to Cancer Research UK

A senior medical officer is warning about the increase in skin cancer cases across the UK.

Cornwall’s Chief Medical Officer Doctor Chris Reid knows first-hand the harm the sun’s rays can cause.

He says “I used to spend a lot of time at the beach and on the water windsurfing.

Brighton beach, City of Brighton, East Sussex, UK. August heatwave on a packed Brighton beach.30th August 2024. David Smith/Alamy News
Brighton beach, City of Brighton, East Sussex, UK. August heatwave on a packed Brighton beach.30th August 2024. David Smith/Alamy News. Picture: Alamy

"Recently I had to have a skin cancer removed from my ear. Protect your skin and cover up. Prevention is by far the best option.”

"Cornwall and the Scillies’ natural beauty is perfect for days out exploring.

"But there are concerns about the number of skin cancer cases in the county.

"First, remember you should always protect skin from damage by the sun.

"Thanks to our coastline and climate, rates of skin cancers are higher here at almost three quarters of the rate in Australia.

"Wear a hat and sunglasses and use sun cream with a high SPF and broad protection for UVA and UVB. Just like with your scones, always remember that when in Cornwall it’s ‘cream on top’!

Newquay, Cornwall, 30th July 2024, People enjoying the sunny weather
Newquay, Cornwall, 30th July 2024, People enjoying the sunny weather. Picture: Alamy

"To try and get the message across NHS Kernow was on Gyllyngvase beach in Falmouth spreading the message about looking after your skin."

Kay from Falmouth spoke how you should wear sunglasses even when swimming as ultra-violet rays burnt her eye.

"I was in a swimming pool and had forgotten my glasses next day it was quite cloudy, and it felt like my eye had sun cream in it.

"I woke up the next day and it was extremely painful. I went to hospital, and they put some dye into it and found out that where I had been squinting the sun’s rays had bounced up off the water and gone into my eye."

Several beachgoers were quite blase about getting burnt - one woman who had red and blistered shoulders told LBC: "We were only out for about an hour, we went for a beer and sat outside, and I forgot to put cream on".

Todd was on a family holiday from North Queensland in Australia and was on the beach with his toddler called Ted.

"The danger of the sun gets drilled into us and I have a little fella now and always tell him to be sun safe.

"We always put cream on regardless of if it’s cloudy - I’ve had a couple of skin cancers cut out and it’s difficult to find a skin doctor here."

Broadsands, Devon, UK, 30th July 2024
Broadsands, Devon, UK, 30th July 2024. Picture: Alamy

Your outcome depends on:

  • the size of the cancer
  • how deep it is
  • where it's growing on the body
  • how fast it's growing
  • the type of skin cancer it is

If your immune system is weakened due to other medical reasons, there is a slightly higher risk of the cancer coming back.

Your doctor is the best person to talk to if you have any questions about the risk of the cancer coming back or your overall prognosis.

