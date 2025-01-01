Three-day snow warning for almost all of England and Wales this weekend as Brits also battered by wind and rain

1 January 2025, 12:37

A snow warning has been issued for almost all of England and Wales
A snow warning has been issued for almost all of England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A three-day warning for snow has been issued for almost all of England and Wales this weekend, after a wet and windy start to the year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Schools could potentially be closed and there is a chance of power cuts and road closures as well as delays and cancellations to flights and trains, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning is in place from noon on Saturday until 9am on Monday and covers all regions of England other than the South West, the majority of Wales and parts of southern Scotland.

About 5cm of snow is expected widely across the Midlands, Wales and northern England, with as much as 20-30cm over high ground in Wales and/or the Pennines, the forecaster added.

Read more: Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' dampens New Year's Eve

Read more: UK snow warning issued by Met Office as 'heavy' snowfall expected

Waves crashing in Dover, Kent, as wind, rain and snow warnings are in force across parts of the UK
Waves crashing in Dover, Kent, as wind, rain and snow warnings are in force across parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

It comes as strong winds and heavy rain have been battering the UK, with the threat of flooding and disruption to New Year's Day travel.

More than 130 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, are in place for England, 10 for Wales and 32 for Scotland.

Over the last 48 hours, some parts of the North West of England saw almost a month's worth of rain, Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said.

Honister Pass in Cumbria saw nearly 6in (150mm) of rain, while Rochdale in Greater Manchester had 3in (77mm).

Mr Morgan said: "There's still probably likely to be further flooding across the course of the day, I'm expecting further issues this afternoon.

"We are potentially expecting the flood situation to get worse before it gets better."

A ferry heads out to sea in Dover, Kent, as wind, rain and snow warnings are in force across parts of the UK
A ferry heads out to sea in Dover, Kent, as wind, rain and snow warnings are in force across parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

The yellow wind warning means there is a chance of delays or cancellations to road, rail, air and ferry services as winds of up to 60mph are forecast across much of England and Wales, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.

And a yellow warning for snow and ice is in force for northern Scotland until 9am on Thursday, as rain turning to snow is likely to lead to some travel disruption and difficult driving conditions on New Year's Day, the forecaster added.

An amber alert was in place for North-West England until 9am with the Met Office saying heavy rain had fallen across the region for several hours.

The forecaster said it was expected to affect parts of Cheshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire for a few hours.

The Met Office warning stretches from Settle in the Yorkshire Dales across to Preston and down to parts of the Peak District.

It states that heavy rainfall is "likely to lead to disruption including flooding in some locations" with a chance some places could see more than 10cm of rain.

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said it had been experiencing a high number of 999 calls due to flooding.

TransPennine Express urged customers on its services not to travel before noon on Wednesday, saying flooding was causing "significant issues" in Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

The line was closed between Manchester Piccadilly and Warrington Central with disruption expected until the end of the day, according to National Rail.

Trains will not operate between Manchester Airport and the city's stations on Wednesday, as well as routes between Manchester to Liverpool Lime Street and from both Liverpool and Manchester to Huddersfield, Leeds and York.

Flooding is also blocking the line between Todmorden and Rochdale with disruption expected until noon with further predicted flooding affecting services calling at Rotherham Central.

National Highways said the westbound M56 between Junction 6 for Manchester Airport and Junction 7 for Bowdon was expected to be closed "for some time" due to flooding across all three lanes.

A section of the A628 Woodhead Pass between Woolley Bridge and Flouch was closed in both directions, while flooding was also affecting the M6 between Junctions 18 and 20.

Other parts of the country were also seeing disruption with the M48 Severn Bridge closed in both directions due to high winds, while the A15 Humber Bridge was closed again to high-sided vehicles after reopening overnight.

In Wales, Network Rail said the Conwy Valley Line between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction would be closed throughout New Year's Day due to fallen trees on the line and an assessment of the embankment.

Winds of up to 60mph are forecast across much of England and Wales all day on Wednesday, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.

Rain turning to snow on New Year's Day is likely to cause travel disruption, particularly on roads and railways across Grampian, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, and the Highlands & Eilean Siar, the Met Office said.

It comes after Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, including street parties and fireworks, were cancelled due to safety concerns.

Fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, Ripon in North Yorkshire, and the Isle of Wight were axed.

People watch the waves whipped up by the wind in New Brighton on Merseyside on New Year's Eve
People watch the waves whipped up by the wind in New Brighton on Merseyside on New Year's Eve. Picture: Getty

London's New Year's Eve fireworks event went ahead as planned.

Forecasters say the high winds and rain may also cause flooding, particularly in the Midlands and Pennines, with the Environment Agency urging people to stay away from swollen rivers and avoid driving through floodwater.

In the Highlands, flooding forced the closure of the A9 at Tomich.

The Far North Line was also shut down temporarily, while rail services between Dingwall and Inverness were halted due to flooding.

Forecasters warn of possible blizzard conditions, particularly over high ground in Sutherland and Caithness.

Snow is expected to fall heavily over the Highlands, with 10-20cm accumulating above 150-200 metres.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency services at the scene after a vehicle drove into a crowd in New Orleans

Driver ‘hell-bent on carnage’ kills 10 and injures 30 in New Orleans

Police officers stand guard in Berlin after emergency services workers were attacked with fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations

German government condemns New Year’s Eve violence after hundreds of arrests

A major incident has been declared by Greater Manchester Police

Severe flooding in north-west England as 'major incident' declared after huge downpour

Emergency services at the scene after a car drove into a crowd in Bourbon Street, New Orleans

10 dead, 30 injured after car ploughs into crowd in New Orleans

Pope Francis presides over New Year's Day Mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican

Pope’s New Year’s Day message calls for commitment to protect life

The Lakhta Centre in St Petersburg, HQ of Russian energy giant Gazprom

Ukraine halts transit of Russian gas to Europe after pre-war deal expires

At least ten people have died in New Orleans after a car hit a crowd of people

At least 10 dead and 35 hurt in New Orleans 'terror attack' after car slams into New Year crowd, as police officers shot

Exclusive
Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson shares frustration after 'not being allowed to get on London bus' by driver

File photo of police officers

'Machete brawl' outside central London Tube station in front of New Year's revellers, with one man rushed to hospital

A woman tries to clean her flooded tent after heavy overnight rain at a refugee camp in in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes kill 12 in Gaza as war grinds into new year with no end in sight

A man was shoved in front of a New York subway train on Tuesday

Horror as New York subway passenger pushed in front of train in 'random' attack

New Year’s Day New York

The world welcomes 2025 with light shows, embraces and ice plunges

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by the RNLI Dover Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Sunday December 29, 2024.

Channel migrant crossings soar by 25% in 2024 in deadliest year ever, as Labour push to 'smash' smuggling gangs

Police at the scene of the incident in Nelson, New Zealand

Driver runs down two New Zealand police officers on foot patrol

Strong weather is causing disruption in the UK on New Year's Day

London's New Year's Day parade delayed amid high winds, as over 100 flood warnings issued across the UK

Harry Chandler at the 82nd Pearl Harbour Remembrance Day ceremony in December 2023

US Navy medic who survived Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbour dies at 103

Latest News

See more Latest News

Energy bills are set to rise

Energy prices rise as millions of Brits urged to send meter readings - with warnings of more pain to come this year
People around the world have rung in the New Year

New Year's celebrations across the world: Festivities around the globe as revellers welcome in 2025
Mourners wait to pay tribute to the plane crash victims at a memorial altar at Muan International Airport in South Korea

Families of South Korean plane crash victims visit site for memorial service

Georgia Politics

Germany, France and Poland condemn violence in Georgia

Film-Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni alleging harassment and smear campaign

Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations.

Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations
Students 'paying the price' of new tax on private school fees, Conservatives warn

Students 'paying the price' of new tax on private school fees, Conservatives warn

New Year message from the Prime Minister

Starmer reflects on 'year of change' as he vows to rebuild Britain 'for the better' in New Year's message
2025 spelled out in lights

The world welcomes 2025 with fireworks and light shows

Merton is one of the best areas to live in Britain.

Is your area the worst in Britain? Top 10 worst places to live in the UK revealed

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News