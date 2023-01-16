Delighted Brits share footage showing snow falling from Dorset to Darlington, as temperatures drop to -10C in Scotland

Snow falling across the UK. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

People from across the UK have woken up unexpectedly to snow falling, as temperatures dip below freezing in much of the country.

Videos shared in Dorset, Cumbria and the north-east show snow showers on Monday morning, as the mercury dropped to as low as -10C.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -2C in London on Monday night, -1C in Cardiff, -3C in Edinburgh and Belfast and -10C in parts of the Scottish highlands.

Meanwhile drivers were warned to leave extra time for their commute on Monday morning, with roads expected to be icy during rush hour, following a weekend of wintry weather.

A Met Office yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covers all four nations until 10am, when conditions are expected to improve in most areas apart from northern Scotland - where snow is forecast to continue.

The forecaster has said overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause "injuries from slips and falls" and "icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths".

Heavy rain, which will turn to snow in places, is also due to affect the south-east coast, which was covered by a yellow warning until 8am on Monday.

@DorsetSnow got woken up by the bins blowing over and now I’ve seen it’s snowing I can’t sleep! Broadstone! #uksnow pic.twitter.com/LDrdaegwXo — Stuart McAllister-Payne (@Stu_McAllister) January 16, 2023

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said the cold conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend.

He said: "We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas.

Wow 🤩 wasn’t expecting to wake up to this! #uksnow falling and settling in in Carlisle ❄️😃 pic.twitter.com/tLkxGjXS2g — Liam James ⚡️ (@liam_lovell) January 16, 2023

"This could be a problem during rush hour, it could cause a few problems on the roads. The risk of flooding is still there."

Mr Snell said most of the nation will be dry with sunny spells through the rest of Monday.

The Met Office said: "Overnight frost will become more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 0°C across much of the UK.

Snow in the Cairngorms in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

"Temperatures could get down to -10°C in sheltered glens, or across high ground areas of Scotland where there is lying snow."

Flooding in Somerset on Sunday. Picture: Getty

: Flood water surrounds the A361 road in Somerset. Picture: Getty

It comes as flooding hit much of the UK amid heavy rain over the past few days, including Somerset and York.

Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, has said workers will continue dealing with flooding in the areas which were worst hit by the weekend deluge on Monday.

Speaking on Sunday night, she said: "Recent heavy rainfall means river levels will remain high, so some minor flooding is still possible in small parts of south-west England, and the West Midlands into Monday.

The Environment Agency has warned people to expect flooding to become more frequent because of climate change. Picture: Getty

"We could see more rain tonight in the south of England too, giving the possibility of a minor risk of flooding to isolated properties.

"With the ground saturated, communities in these areas should check their flood risk.

"The Environment Agency is monitoring flood levels, operating flood gates and barriers at locations across the country, and ensuring debris screens are clear from blockages to ensure communities are better protected."

Flooding in the Somerset Levels. Picture: Getty

Ms Cook said people should stay away from swollen rivers and to avoid driving through flood water.

The Environment Agency has warned that people should expect more flooding due to the effects of man-made climate change.