Delighted Brits share footage showing snow falling from Dorset to Darlington, as temperatures drop to -10C in Scotland

16 January 2023, 08:16 | Updated: 16 January 2023, 09:41

Snow falling across the UK
Snow falling across the UK. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

People from across the UK have woken up unexpectedly to snow falling, as temperatures dip below freezing in much of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Videos shared in Dorset, Cumbria and the north-east show snow showers on Monday morning, as the mercury dropped to as low as -10C.

Temperatures are expected to drop to -2C in London on Monday night, -1C in Cardiff, -3C in Edinburgh and Belfast and -10C in parts of the Scottish highlands.

Meanwhile drivers were warned to leave extra time for their commute on Monday morning, with roads expected to be icy during rush hour, following a weekend of wintry weather.

A Met Office yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covers all four nations until 10am, when conditions are expected to improve in most areas apart from northern Scotland - where snow is forecast to continue.

The forecaster has said overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause "injuries from slips and falls" and "icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths".

Heavy rain, which will turn to snow in places, is also due to affect the south-east coast, which was covered by a yellow warning until 8am on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said the cold conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend.

He said: "We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas.

"This could be a problem during rush hour, it could cause a few problems on the roads. The risk of flooding is still there."

Mr Snell said most of the nation will be dry with sunny spells through the rest of Monday.

The Met Office said: "Overnight frost will become more widespread by Monday night, with overnight temperatures below 0°C across much of the UK.

Snow in the Cairngorms in Scotland
Snow in the Cairngorms in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

"Temperatures could get down to -10°C in sheltered glens, or across high ground areas of Scotland where there is lying snow."

Flooding in Somerset on Sunday
Flooding in Somerset on Sunday. Picture: Getty
: Flood water surrounds the A361 road in Somerset
: Flood water surrounds the A361 road in Somerset. Picture: Getty

It comes as flooding hit much of the UK amid heavy rain over the past few days, including Somerset and York.

Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, has said workers will continue dealing with flooding in the areas which were worst hit by the weekend deluge on Monday.

Speaking on Sunday night, she said: "Recent heavy rainfall means river levels will remain high, so some minor flooding is still possible in small parts of south-west England, and the West Midlands into Monday.

The Environment Agency has warned people to expect flooding to become more frequent because of climate change
The Environment Agency has warned people to expect flooding to become more frequent because of climate change. Picture: Getty

"We could see more rain tonight in the south of England too, giving the possibility of a minor risk of flooding to isolated properties.

"With the ground saturated, communities in these areas should check their flood risk.

Read more: Brits brace for snow in Scotland and south of England, with flood warnings still in place across UK after days of heavy rain

"The Environment Agency is monitoring flood levels, operating flood gates and barriers at locations across the country, and ensuring debris screens are clear from blockages to ensure communities are better protected."

Flooding in the Somerset Levels
Flooding in the Somerset Levels. Picture: Getty

Ms Cook said people should stay away from swollen rivers and to avoid driving through flood water.

The Environment Agency has warned that people should expect more flooding due to the effects of man-made climate change.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Matteo Messina Denaro

Italian police arrest fugitive Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

The wrecked limousine

Man dies after crashing limousine into Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

JFK Airport

Agencies investigate averted plane crash at New York airport

Christine Lambrecht

Germany’s defence minister resigns amid Ukraine weapons criticism

A British woman has been killed in an Avalanche in the French Alps

British hiker dies in Mont Blanc avalanche as French Alps experience heavy snowfall

Messina Denaro has been arrested after 30 years on the run

Italy's most wanted Mafia boss arrested in Sicily after 30 years on the run as police swoop on private clinic

Police could be allowed to intervene much sooner in protests if a new bill comes into force

Eco-activists' stunts to be curbed, with police to get new powers to stop protests before they cause serious disruption

Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists occupy giant digger at German coal mine

Russia Ukraine War

Death toll following Russian strike on Ukrainian building rises to 35

80 per cent of people said the NHS had got worse in the past five years

Two thirds of Brits now think the NHS is 'bad' and most believe it 'will get worse over next five years'

Nepal crash site

Day of mourning in Nepal after plane crash kills at least 68

LBC analysis has uncovered the scale of the financial pressure placed on the NHS by ambulance handover delays

Ambulance handover delays cost the NHS an estimated £225m in 2022 as health system reaches 'a crisis moment'

Funeral taking place

10-year-old boy wakes from coma two weeks after helicopter collision

Students are being 'poisoned' by woke ideology, an MP has warned

'Dark shadow over education': league table finds half of universities 'poisoning' students' minds with 'woke ideology'

The little boy was attacked by Jonty Bravery (left)

Boy critically injured when he was hurled 100ft off Tate Modern is now doing judo and archery as his condition improves

The man thought to be Sonu Jaiswal just before the plane starts going down

Shocking footage 'shows final moments' of laughing passengers on Nepal plane before crash that killed at least 68 people

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Tottenham supporter appeared to kick Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale as tempers flared following the Gunners' 2-0 win in the north London derby.

Aaron Ramsdale kicked by Spurs fan as tempers flare after Gunners win in North London derby
Missing mum Constance Marten was an 'very talented' actor who 'could have gone very far', a former classmate has said.

Missing mum Constance Marten was 'very talented' actor who 'could have gone very far', former classmate says
1

British woman, 45 dies after avalanche in the French Alps

A man in his 60s been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after traces of uranium were found at Heathrow Airport last month.

Man in his 60s arrested on suspicion of terror offence after uranium found at Heathrow

Brits brace for more cold weather with snow expected to hit the south of England, and Scotland soon, with flood warnings remaining in place after days of heavy rain.

Brits brace for snow in Scotland and south of England, with flood warnings still in place across UK after days of heavy rain
Joe Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church

Americans should pay attention to Martin Luther King’s legacy, says Biden

Emergency workers clear rubble after a Russian rocket hit a building in Dnipro

Ukraine races to rescue people from Russian strike on Dnipro as death toll rises

An 11-stone Leonberger called Shiva is believed to be among eight dogs seized after a woman, 28, was mauled to death previously appeared on a TV programme about unruly canines, it's reported.

Dog believed to be among eight animals seized after woman, 28, mauled to death 'was on TV show about unruly canines'
The accident happened on Saturday on the Argentiere Glacier (stock photos)

British woman, 45, dies after getting caught in avalanche on Mont Blanc

Steve Barclay has written to the GMB setting out why minimum service levels needed to be set into law

Ambulance strike cover was not enough to keep public safe, says Health Sec

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brits go to A&E when bored

For some Brits, going to the hospital is 'something to do' claims LBC caller

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

Caller believes Sadiq Khan is a 'terrorist' for damaging London

New online safety bill is too broad

Caller argues new internet safety law that could jail social media bosses is 'far too broad'
Distressed caller forced to leave the country after being raped by a ‘friend’ from university

Distressed caller forced to leave the country after being raped by a ‘friend’ from university
Matt Frei Brexit

‘UK’s economic crisis has been made worse by Brexit,’ says former official

‘It’s a national scandal’: Ed Miiband condemns forced prepayment meters and calls for a temporary ban on them

‘It’s a national scandal’: Ed Miliband calls for temporary ban on forced prepayment meters

James O'Brien

'The hangover' of Brexit is setting in as rest of Europe 'watches through their fingers', says caller in Belgium
'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

'We are on our knees': Midwife tells James O'Brien 'the goodwill is gone'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

Dean Dunham puts questions to a person who 'knows all there is to know about bailiffs'

‘Politicians can’t tell us the truth’ about impact of Brexit, says straight-talking James O’Brien

James O’Brien: Politicians 'can’t admit' NHS crisis because it would reveal Brexit failure

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit