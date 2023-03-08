Snow hits UK as Met Office warns of travel disruption and ice danger

Snow warnings are in place. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Will Taylor

Southern England has been hit by snow as the Met Office warned of possible travel disruptions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It fell in London, the west of England and south Wales early on Wednesday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice was in place for most of southern England and southern Wales, lasting until 9am on Thursday.

It came as Britain faced the possibility of -15C temperatures amid the cold snap.

"Spells of snow on Wednesday may cause travel disruption during Wednesday into Thursday morning," the Met Office warned.

Read more: Snow to sweep the UK on the coldest day of 2023 so far as temperatures fall to -10C, with London to be hit this week

"Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers. Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

"Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off. Power cuts may occur and other services may be temporarily affected.

Snow hit the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

"Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable with a chance of injuries from slips and falls on snow-covered or icy surfaces."

A snow and ice warning was also in place for much of north eastern England and north and eastern Scotland until 10am on Wednesday, and one was in place for Northern Ireland until 9am.

Read more: Emergency coal-fired power stations to be used to avoid blackouts on coldest night of the year

The National Grid implemented emergency plans to avoid blackouts, with two coal powered stations in Lincolnshire feeding into the national grid on Tuesday ahead of what could have been the coldest night of the year.

The Met Office said it could drop to -15C in the Scottish glens.

Forecasters said on Tuesday morning that the south of England and Wales could be hit with 1-3cm of snow throughout, with local patches of snow reaching 5-10cm deep.

Snow and ice warnings were issued across the south of England and Wales. Picture: Met Office

The cold weather is being driven by the same phenomenon linked to the Beast from the East in 2018.

The UK Health Security Agency asked people to check on vulnerable people during the spell.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, the agency's head of extreme events and health protection, said: "During periods like this, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather, as it can have a serious impact on health.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can."