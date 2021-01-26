UK snow: weather warnings issued for areas of Northern England

Families out walking during a snowy morning in Knighton Park in Leicester. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Rain is expected to sweep across the UK from the west today, turning to sleet and snow over high ground in northern England and southern Scotland this afternoon.

The Met Office has also issued some weather warnings.

There is a yellow warning of snow across areas of Northern England, South West Scotland and the West Midlands. This is expected to continue throughout the day.

Hill snow may lead to some travel disruption, and some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, the Met Office warned.

⚠️Yellow Warning issued ⚠️ #Snow across parts of Scotland and northern England



Thursday 0000 - Friday 0600



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ePgkmvOzbB — Met Office (@metoffice) January 26, 2021

There is also a yellow warning of snow across several areas in North East England and in South West Scotland, for Thursday.

If heavy snowfall arrives in these regions it may bring significant disruption to travel.There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a yellow warning of rain across the East Midlands, North West England, and the West Midlands.This is expected across Thursday.

Heavy rainfall will also likely lead to some minor transport disruption and flooding of some homes and businesses.

There are also several flood warnings which have been issued by the Environment Agency, SEPA and Natural Resources Wales.These have been issued for several areas across the River Severn including in Worcester and Tewkesbury.