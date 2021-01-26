UK snow: weather warnings issued for areas of Northern England

26 January 2021, 12:45

Families out walking during a snowy morning in Knighton Park in Leicester
Families out walking during a snowy morning in Knighton Park in Leicester. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Rain is expected to sweep across the UK from the west today, turning to sleet and snow over high ground in northern England and southern Scotland this afternoon. 

The Met Office has also issued some weather warnings. 

There is a yellow warning of snow across areas of Northern England, South West Scotland and the West Midlands. This is expected to continue throughout the day.

Hill snow may lead to some travel disruption, and some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, the Met Office warned.

There is also a yellow warning of snow across several areas in North East England and in South West Scotland, for Thursday. 

If heavy snowfall arrives in these regions it may bring significant disruption to travel.There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off and that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

There is a yellow warning of rain across the East Midlands, North West England, and the West Midlands.This is expected across Thursday.

Heavy rainfall will also likely lead to some minor transport disruption and flooding of some homes and businesses.

There are also several flood warnings which have been issued by the Environment Agency, SEPA and Natural Resources Wales.These have been issued for several areas across the River Severn including in Worcester and Tewkesbury.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Netherlands Riots

Dutch justice minister vows Covid curfew rioters will be prosecuted
Giuseppe Conte

Italian premier Conte resigns, sparking scramble for new allies
Kaja Kallas

Estonia’s new government sworn in with first female PM

Winter Weather

Major storm sees ‘historic’ snow blanket parts of US

Bobi Wine

Troops withdraw from home of Ugandan opposition challenger Bobi Wine
A spokesman for AstraZeneca called the reports “completely incorrect”

German government denies ‘baseless’ reports Oxford jab is less effective among over 65s

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

LBC explains the help and support available

UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work
James branded the situation 'hellish'

'She's running out of data on her phone so can't access emails for free school meal vouchers'
This caller told Nick he was fined £150

Wandsworth resident hit with huge fine for putting rubbish out early
Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has never taken medication

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has 'never taken medication'
Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school

Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school
Wine importer tells James O'Brien of post-Brexit red tape struggles

Wine importer tells James O'Brien of shocking struggles with post-Brexit red tape

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London