Snow to hit UK tomorrow as Brits set to shiver in -2C Arctic blast

15 November 2024, 09:52

People enjoying a walk during snow falling
People enjoying a walk during snow falling. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Some 4cm of snow is set to hit the UK on Saturday, with temperatures as low as -2C in parts of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office said that snow would fall in parts of Scotland on Saturday, with cloud and patchy rain moving southwards through England and Wales.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere.

The Met said that over the next few days across the UK there will be "sunny spells and wintry showers in the north."

Forecasters added: "Cloudier elsewhere, with outbreaks of rain and stronger winds developing at times.

"Perhaps some snow over the higher ground".

Kinross, Scotland, UK. Aerial view of a snow covered Lochleven Castle situated on small island on Loch Leven, Kinross-shire.
Kinross, Scotland, UK. Aerial view of a snow covered Lochleven Castle situated on small island on Loch Leven, Kinross-shire. Picture: Alamy

Alex Deakin, a Met Office meteorologist, said: [Around] 4cm of snow will fall across three hours on Saturday afternoon across the Scottish Highlands, parts of Aberdeenshire and some parts of Stirling.

"It is only really across Scotland... Obviously, it wouldn't take much of a swing and for that air to be a bit colder when that air comes in for snow to be seen at lower levels.

"But at this stage it looks like it is just going to be snow on the hills in Scotland."

Mr Deakin also said: "Cold air will be flooding its way south over Saturday night.

Snow is set to fall in Scotland tomorrow
Snow is set to fall in Scotland tomorrow. Picture: Alamy

"By the time we get to the early hours of Sunday morning, much of Scotland will be covered in freezing levels where ground is only at 400m."

The Met's deputy chief meteorologist Mark Sidaway said that the high pressure that has caused the dry weather this week will move back into the Atlantic.

He said there would be a chance of snow from Sunday too.

Snow in the UK
Snow in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sidaway added that this would "gradually introduce more unsettled weather, initially in the north from Friday but more widely from Sunday."

He said: “In addition to this increased rainfall, which could be heavy at times on Sunday, temperatures will also drop, especially for those in Scotland, as a northerly airflow develops, bringing colder Arctic air to some northern areas.

“This shift does introduce the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.

"There is a lot of uncertainty by Sunday, but there remain a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds.

"Warnings for winter hazards are possible later in the weekend, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

