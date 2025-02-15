Exclusive

UK needs to ‘spend less on welfare and more on defence’ to support Ukraine, former Deputy Foreign Secretary tells LBC

15 February 2025, 13:25 | Updated: 15 February 2025, 13:37

The former Deputy Foreign Secretary said: “Many countries in Europe are simply not spending anywhere near, in percentage terms, what America is spending.
The former Deputy Foreign Secretary said: “Many countries in Europe are simply not spending anywhere near, in percentage terms, what America is spending. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK has ‘very difficult choices to make’ and has to “face up to the fact that we're going to have to spend less on welfare and more on defence” to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, Tory MP Andrew Mitchell told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Mitchell, MP for Royal Sutton Coldfield, told LBC’s Matt Frei that Britain has to spend more on defence, as ‘Ukraine is above all a European problem’, and ‘Trump is right’ to call for European nations to spend more on Nato.

The former Deputy Foreign Secretary said: “Many countries in Europe are simply not spending anywhere near, in percentage terms, what America is spending.

“And America is simply not going to fill the bucket when European economies are not doing what they should be doing. So we've got to be absolutely clear that Europe has got to do more.”

Read more: Trump makes plans to meet Putin and end Ukraine war as he says 'the US wants its money back'

It comes after the US has signalled its reluctance to keep spending the money it has been spending on aid to Ukraine and funding for Nato.

Trump said that the US wanted to get back a part of the money it has provided to Ukraine since the invasion in 2022 "in some form".

Trump said that the US wanted to get back a part of the money it has provided to Ukraine since the invasion in 2022 "in some form".
Trump said that the US wanted to get back a part of the money it has provided to Ukraine since the invasion in 2022 "in some form". Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, Trump incorrectly told reporters that the US had spent $350 billion (£281 billion) on Ukraine, which far outstrips the official US figures. According to a US government oversight body, the total response so far comes to around $183 billion (£147 billion).

"We're putting up far more money than Europe and Europe is in far more danger than we are," Mr Trump said.

"We have an ocean in between, Europe has nothing in between. You know what they have in between? They have Ukraine in between."

Read more: Trump’s shift on Ukraine: America's new approach to NATO and global diplomacy

Mr Mitchell said he hoped there was an ‘all-party’ consensus about spending more on defence, and less on welfare.

“If we are to face what is a clear and present threat from President Putin, there will be difficult choices to be made here. But I think everyone needs to face up to the fact that we're going to have to spend less on welfare and more on defence,” he added.

“The money is not finite (sic.) and therefore difficult choices have to be made. And that's why I very clearly said a moment ago that we're going to have to spend more on defence and less on welfare,

Prof. Anand Menon warns that the EU doesn't have the ability to support Ukraine's war effort alone

“Because, you know, we're through the era when apparently you can do everything and we've now got to face up to these very hard choices. But I think Britain also has, again, on an all party basis, a critical role to play here.”

Andrew Mitchell also told Matt Frei that Britain should be aware of Russia’s ‘expansionist’ ambitions, saying: “What we are seeing is an expansionist Russia, there's no doubt about that.

Read more: Ukraine 'won't accept any agreements' between Trump and Putin to end war without being involved, says Zelenskyy

“If you read what the most senior NATO generals and admirals have been saying about what Russia is doing, there is an unanswerable case that we've got to increase expenditure, that Russia won't stop if they get Ukraine, if Putin gets Ukraine, that won't be the end of it.”

It comes after Trump and Putin had a 90 minute phone call in which they agreed to meet and begin negotiations to end the three-year war.

He added: “We will see how long the bromance lasts between Putin and Trump when the rubber hits the road of what is going to happen in Ukraine.

“But we should be very clear, we are in Zelensky's corner. We are standing up for freedom in Ukraine. And I worry a great deal about President Trump going over the head of the Ukrainian government to Putin.”

Volodymyr Zelensky earlier today called for the creation of an "army of Europe", suggesting the continent could not rely on Donald Trump's United States for its defence.

The Ukrainian leader said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that "American might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it", and noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Craig and Lindsay Foreman

British couple detained in Iran pictured for the first time as family break silence on 'distressing situation'

The Jet2 plane was forced to divert.

Jet2 plane bound for UK makes emergency landing after passenger dies on board

he Philadelphia Eagles celebrate in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025

Two women shot and injured during Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade, police say

Social media footage showed a man being kicked on the ground by his knife-wielding attacker.

Two charged by police after shock footage shows man kicked and spat at by knifeman after ‘burning Koran’ in London

Jannik Sinner

World tennis number one Jannik Sinner handed three-month ban for doping

Keith Edun, 47, used the messaging app “Kik” to spread vile images of children

Predator who encouraged man to rape a baby after sharing vile images of children online is jailed for 21 years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15, 2025 in Munich, Germany.

Zelenskyy calls for creation of ‘European army’ as he warns Russia 'will pull Europe apart' if not defeated

The woman who said she was raped by rappers and business moguls Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000, when she was 13, has dropped her civil lawsuit against both men.

Woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of raping her when she was 13 drops lawsuit

Liam Payne died last Wednesday.

One Direction star Liam Payne was 'sectioned' after near-fatal overdose months before death, close friend claims

Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip to Red Cross

Israeli hostages paraded on stage before being freed as four Palestinian prisoners released in 'critical condition'

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

Winning numbers revealed as single UK EuroMillions ticket holder scoops massive £65million Valentine’s Day jackpot

Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries

Woman dies after Valentine's Day shooting at village pub as murder probe launched

Rob and Lindsey Burrow a few weeks before he died

Rob Burrow's wife reveals heartbreaking moment she knew rugby league star 'couldn't go on' with MND struggle

Axel Rudakubana will be 'target number one' in prison

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's sentence won't be referred to Court of Appeal despite claims it's 'unduly lenient'

The damaged shield

'Risk of radioactive leak' after Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl, causing 'significant damage'

The fire broke out at the Chiltern Firehouse

Fire engulfs celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse as 100 evacuated from luxury hotel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump confirms he will meet Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks'

Trump to meet with Starmer in Washington 'in the next few weeks' - as JD Vance slams Europe in fiery speech
Both Meghan and Kate shared Valentine's pictures

Harry and Meghan share sweet Valentine's photo after William and Kate also post romantic picture
Jaden Sheriff.

Man found guilty of killing ex-girlfriend's neighbour over 'blue balls', sentenced to life imprisonment
The woman was attacked by a shark

Horror as woman loses both hands after being mauled by shark as husband desperately fights it off
United States Vice-President JD Vance, second right, meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Munich

'Putin is a liar': Zelenskyy's warning to Trump as Ukraine's leader voices concern over 'risky' phone calls with Russia
Addenbrookes hospital, Cambridge

Children's surgeon suspended after nine operations fall 'below standards' in Cambridge

Lesley Joseph refuses to discuss Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.

'I won't talk about her at the moment': Lesley Joseph refuses to discuss Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis
Ada Bikakci

Girl, 9, killed after being hit by London bus, as driver charged with driving while drunk or on drugs
A small group of secondary school pupils working on practical experiments in a chemistry lab.

Ministers should consider shortening school holidays and letting teachers work from home, union chief says
JD Vance

Free speech is 'in retreat' across Europe, claims JD Vance - as US brands it a 'bigger threat than Russia'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared the sweet snap for Valentine's Day

Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

Prince William, President of BAFTA, operates a film camera as he visits the London Screen Academy in London, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

William tries his hand at being a cameraman on visit to London film academy

Prince William’s ex-flying instructor has passed away

Prince William’s former flying instructor dies ‘after years of inhaling fumes’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

Knife arches in schools are welcome - but who is going to pay for them?

k

Badenoch’s leadership is failing and she is clearly panicked by Reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News