Popular breakfast treat urgently recalled from Sainsbury’s, ASDA and Ocado amid fears ‘of possible presence of mould’

The breakfast item has been recalled across a number of supermarkets. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A classic breakfast treat has been recalled from a number of UK supermarkets amid safety concerns.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Customers across the UK’s largest supermarkets have been urged to return a popular breakfast item "due to the possible presence of mould".

St Pierre is recalling its packs of 6 Pains Au Chocolat because of the risk they may contain mould.

The products are sold in a number of UK supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Ocado and Morrissons.

Any customers who have recently purchased the item should avoid eating them and return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Issuing the product recall, the brand said: “St Pierre is recalling St Pierre 6 Pains Au Chocolat with immediate effect.”

It said products listed with certain best before dates “have a potential quality issue with mould contamination.”

The best before dates are:

• 17/09/23 • 25/09/23 • 01/10/23

It added: “If you have purchased St Pierre 6 Pains Au Chocolat with a Best Before date of 17/09/23, 25/09/23 or 01/10/23, please take it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.”

The popular breakfast item has been recalled. Picture: Getty

Read more: Amazon Prime members to face extra charge next month: Find out how you can avoid the new £1.99 fee

Read more: Lionesses return home from World Cup defeat but disappoint fans who waited at Heathrow overnight to greet their heroes

Customers who have stored the product in their freezer have also been urged to check the date code.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said in its advice to customers: “If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to your nearest store for a full refund. You do not need your receipt.”

In its warnings on mould, the FSA states: "Some moulds cause allergic reactions and respiratory problems.

"And a few moulds, in the right conditions, produce 'mycotoxins', poisonous substances that can make you sick."

Elderly people, children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk of falling ill from mouldy food, according to experts.