UK to suspend some arms sales to Israel as exports 'risk breaching international law', Foreign Secretary says

The UK will suspend some arms exports to Israel, David Lammy has said. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK will suspend some arms sales to Israel, the Foreign Secretary has said.

David Lammy told MPs on Monday afternoon that there was a "clear risk" that the sales could result in arms being used in a way that could breach international law.

Mr Lammy said that the UK is suspending around 30 export licenses for arms and military equipment, out of a total of 350.

This will affect equipment like military aircraft, helicopters and drones.

The government does not supply arms to Israel directly, but does grant licenses to private companies to sell to Israel. Last year British companies sold around £42 million worth of military equipment to Israel.

Mr Lammy said: "This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo."

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy, left, and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné, right, are welcomed by Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Israel Katz in August. Picture: Alamy

Ministers have been under pressure to suspend arms exports to Israel for some time, with some protesters claiming that Britain is indirectly complicit in the deaths of tens of thousands of people in Gaza.

It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces pressure to bring about a ceasefire with Hamas, with widespread protests held across the count after six hostages were killed in Gaza on Saturday.

Mr Lammy told the Commons: "Facing a conflict such as this, it is this Government's legal duty to review export licences. Criteria 2C of the strategic export licensing criteria states that the Government will not issue export licences if there is a clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

"It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

"I have informed (Jonathan Reynolds) the Business and Trade secretary, and he is therefore today announcing the suspension of around 30 from a total of approximately 350 to Israel, as required under the export controls act. These include equipment that we assess is for use in the current conflict in Gaza."

Mr Lammy said that the suspension of some arms exports "not a determination of innocence or guilt".

He told MPs: "Throughout my life, I have been a friend of Israel. A liberal, progressive Zionist who believes in Israel as a democratic state and a homeland for the Jewish people, which has both the right to exist and defend itself.

"But I believe also that Israel will only exist in safety and security if there is a two-state solution that guarantees the rights of all Israeli citizens and their Palestinian neighbours, who have their own inalienable right to self determination and security.

"As concern that the horrifying scenes in Gaza has risen, many in this House, as well as esteemed lawyers and international organisations have raised British arms export licensing to Israel.

"After raising my own concerns from opposition, on taking office, I immediately sought to update the review, and on my first appearance as Foreign secretary in this House, I committed to sharing the review's conclusions.

"We have rigorously followed every stage of the process which the previous Conservative government established, and let me first be clear on the review's scope, this Government is not an international court.

"We have not and could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law. This is a forward looking evaluation, not a determination of innocence or guilt, and it does not prejudge any future determinations by the competent courts."

Mr Lammy also said that Israel could be doing more to ensure "life-saving food and medical supplies" reach civilians in Gaza, Foreign Secretary David Lammy said.

He told the Commons: "Israel's actions in Gaza continue to lead to immense loss of civilian life, widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure, and immense suffering.

"In many cases, it's not impossible to reach determinative conclusion on allegations regarding Israel's conduct of facilities, in part because there is insufficient information, either from Israel or other reliable sources to verify such claims.

"Nevertheless, it is the assessment of His Majesty's Government that Israel could recently do more to ensure life-saving food and medical supplies reach civilians in Gaza, in light of the appalling humanitarian situation.

"And this Government is also deeply concerned by credible claims of mistreatment of detainees, which the International Committee of the Red Cross cannot investigate after being denied access to places of detention.

"Both my predecessor and all our major allies have repeatedly and forcefully raised these concerns with the Israeli government. Regrettably, they have not been addressed satisfactorily."

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy said the decision would not have a "material impact on Israel's security", he added: "This suspension only covers items which might be used in the current conflict."

He continued: "The Government will keep our position under review. Commitment to comply with international humanitarian law is not the only criteria in making export licensing decisions, we will continue to work with our allies to improve the situation. And foreign policy, of course, involves tough choices, but I will always seek to take such decisions inline with our principles."

"We do not take this decision lightly," Mr Lammy added.

He went on to say: "This Government takes seriously its role in applying export licensing law reflecting the published criteria and the specific circumstances. But let me leave this House in no doubt, the UK continues to support Israel's right self defence in accordance with international law."

Mr Lammy also announced sanctions on four more Iranian-backed proxy groups.