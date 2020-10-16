UK tells EU there is 'no basis for negotiations' and halts further trade talks

16 October 2020, 20:02

Lord Frost has told Michel Barnier not to come to the UK on Monday
Lord Frost has told Michel Barnier not to come to the UK on Monday. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK has rebuffed Brussels' offer of intensified trade talks, telling the European Union's chief negotiator there is "no basis for negotiations" and not to come to the UK next week.

The Prime Minister on Friday accused European leaders of having "abandoned the idea of a free trade deal" and told the country to "get ready" for a no-deal outcome in the negotiations after his October 15 deadline for reaching an agreement passed.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had responded to his media statement by vowing that the EU would carry on negotiating, suggesting talks next week in London would go ahead as planned.

Read more: Boris Johnson says UK should 'get ready' for no deal Brexit

Read more: MPs vote to 'take back control of UK waters' as Fisheries Bill clears Commons

But Lord Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, spoke with his counterpart Michel Barnier to tell him not to make the trip across the Channel next week.

The pair, however, pledged to speak "early next week" in an indication that hopes of talks continuing have not been entirely extinguished, despite Downing Street telling reporters the negotiations were now "over".

The Prime Minister&squot;s official spokesman, in a briefing on Friday, said there was "no point" in Mr Barnier travelling to London
The Prime Minister's official spokesman, in a briefing on Friday, said there was "no point" in Mr Barnier travelling to London. Picture: PA

A Number 10 spokesman said: "Lord Frost has spoken to Michel Barnier to update the EU on the Prime Minister's statement.

"Lord Frost said that, as the PM had made clear, the European Council's conclusions yesterday had left us without a basis to continue the trade talks without a fundamental change in the EU's approach to these negotiations.

"There was accordingly no basis for negotiations in London as of Monday.

"He and Michel Barnier agreed to talk again early next week."

Read more: James O'Brien lists Brexiteers' past pledges after PM's "no deal" statement

Read more: MPs defeat Lords amendment aimed at protecting UK food standards

The Prime Minister's official spokesman, in a briefing on Friday, said there was "no point" in Mr Barnier travelling to London unless the 27 member states were willing to alter their position or wanted to discuss sector by sector arrangements to prepare for no deal.

"The trade talks are over. The EU have effectively ended them by saying that they do not want to change their negotiating position," the spokesman said.

Mr Johnson had previously said that he would walk away from the negotiations if there was no agreement on a deal by the time of this week's EU summit in Brussels.

In his broadcast statement, the Prime Minister said it was clear from the gathering in the Belgian capital the EU was not prepared to offer Britain the kind of Canada-style free trade agreement it was seeking.

He said businesses and individuals should now prepare to start trading with the EU on World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules like Australia when the current Brexit transition period ends at the end of the year.

The Prime Minister went on to make similar comments at a Number 10 press conference when asked to explain his stance.

"We've got to a stage, alas, where they don't seem to want to progress a free trade deal," the Conservative Party leader said.

"That was pretty clear from the conclusions of the summit. They don't want to go any further.

"Unless that fundamentally changes, then we're going to have to come out on Australian terms, but we'll prosper mightily nonetheless."

The Australia-style deal espoused by Mr Johnson would see tariffs slapped on many British goods and some quota restrictions introduced with its largest trading partner.

Industry has reacted with alarm at the suggestion, warning of the damage to an economy already stricken by coronavirus if there was no deal by the end of the year.

CBI director-general Dame Carolyn Fairbairn said they could not afford to give up on negotiations and called on both sides to exercise "tenacity, common sense and compromise".

"Neither side can afford to fall at the final fence. A deal is the only outcome that protects Covid-hit livelihoods at a time when every job in every country counts," she said.

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders chief executive Mike Hawes warned it would have a "devastating impact" on the automotive sector, hitting jobs "in every region of Britain".

There was also criticism from within the Union as Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford accused Mr Johnson of "gambling with British jobs and security" and called his position a "huge mistake".

The hardening of Britain's stance came after EU leaders agreed summit conclusions on Thursday calling on the UK to make "the necessary moves to make an agreement possible" without any suggestion of EU concessions.

The two sides have been at loggerheads for months over the issues of future fishing rights and state aid rules.

Speaking at the end of the summit in Brussels on Thursday, European Council president Charles Michel said the EU was ready to carry on with negotiations.

"We are ready to negotiate, we are ready to continue the negotiations and I hope it will be possible to make progress in the future," he said.

"We are determined to reach a deal but not at any cost."

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 30-year-old man who police believe is involved in supplying small boats to people smugglers has been arrested

Man arrested over supply of boats used by people smugglers for Channel crossings
France Teacher Decapitated

Suspect shot dead by police after teacher decapitated near Paris
A police officer was stabbed several times while on duty in Southampton

Man, 51, charged with attempted murder of police officer

Mexico Detained General

Top Mexico official ‘helped smuggle drugs to US’

Melania Trump visit to Clapton

First lady lashes out at reports about friend who released ‘tell-all’ book
A man has been decapitated in Paris and a suspect has been shot dead by police, according to reports.

School teacher decapitated in Paris with suspect shot dead by police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to make a statement this afternoon

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
London tier 2 restrictions will begin from Friday at midnight

When does London's tier two lockdown start and what are the new restrictions?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement

Liverpool City Region Mayor "convinced" Andy Burnham and PM will come to agreement
'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'

'Is Andy Burnham going to take responsibility for further deaths in Manchester?'
James O'Brien lists Brexiteers' past pledges after PM's "no deal" statement

James O'Brien lists Brexiteers' past pledges after PM's "no deal" statement
"Andy Burnham is rejecting lockdown for political gain," Manchester caller tells James O'Brien

"Andy Burnham is rejecting lockdown for political gain," Manchester caller tells James O'Brien
"I'm not sure people would accept Government-imposed lockdown": Rochdale council leader

"I'm not sure people would accept Government-imposed lockdown": Rochdale council leader
'It's a staggering blow' - Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tier 2 London lockdown call

'It's a staggering blow' - Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tier 2 London lockdown call

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London