UK temperatures set to rival hottest day of the year - as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

11 June 2023, 11:59 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 12:05

Temperates look set to hit 32 degrees on Sunday, equalling Saturday's hottest day of the year - but storms are on the horizon for parts of the UK.
Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Temperates look set to hit 32 degrees on Sunday, equalling Saturday's hottest day of the year - but storms are on the horizon for parts of the UK.

Saturday saw the mercury soar to highs of 32.3C (90F) in Surrey, despite areas of the Midlands receiving a deluge of rain and hail into the evening.

Now, the Met Office has been forced to issue yellow warnings for thunderstorms across England and Wales.

Despite temperatures equalling Saturday's highs, thunder warnings in place from 12pm to 9pm, as clouds look set to gather into the afternoon.

Temperates look set to hit 32 degrees on Sunday, equalling Saturday's hottest day of the year - but storms are on the horizon for parts of the UK.
Temperates look set to hit 32 degrees on Sunday, equalling Saturday's hottest day of the year - but storms are on the horizon for parts of the UK. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office, extends across Wales, Northern Ireland and most of west and central England and Scotland.

High humidity levels will also be felt across the country, as the heatwave continues, with the mercury hitting 32 degrees on Saturday for the first time since August last year.

The Met Office's Chief meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: "Sunday will see 30C again in parts of southern UK and the risk of thunderstorms more widely – particularly western and central areas."

The office has said “warm and humid nights” will continue into the beginning of next week, adding that “while some places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in places on Sunday afternoon”.

The prolonged spell of dry weather continues to affect water levels across the UK, with Loch Ness' water levels dipping to record lows.
Picture: LBC / Alamy

The heat warnings have extended to Scotland, with a mile long wildfire breaking out south of Inverness.

Six fire engines remain at the scene near the village of Daviot in the Scottish Highlands, with crews battling flames after the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.

A water scarcity alert has also been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

The prolonged spell of dry weather continues to affect water levels across the UK, with Loch Ness' water levels dipping to record lows.

It's led many mystery hunters to believe the famous lake could soon reveal the secrets of the legendary monster.

