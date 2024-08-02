Britain moves up to third in Olympic medal table, with trampolining, rowing and showjumping golds

2 August 2024, 15:16

Britain won golds in equestrianism, trampolining and rowing on Friday
Britain won golds in equestrianism, trampolining and rowing on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Britain has moved up to third in the Olympics medal table after first-place finishes in the women's trampolining, showjumping, and rowing - taking Team GB's gold medal count to seven.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bryony Page's first-place finish in the trampolining followed up her silver and bronze medals at the previous two games in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Team GB also won gold in the equestrian team jumping on Friday, as a team made up of riders Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Harry Charles beat the US and France in the final.

Earlier in the day, Emily Craig and Imogen Grant won gold in the women's lightweight double sculls, defeating Romania and Greece.

Elsewhere, Ollie Wynn-Griffiths and Tom George took silver in the men's coxless pair rowing, after being pipped at the line by the Croatian team, and Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher took bronze in the men's synchronised 3m springboard diving.

As of Friday afternoon, Britain is third in the medal table with nine golds, behind China on 12 and the US, which also has nine gold but has more silvers and golds.

Read more: Olympics LIVE: gosh rush for Great Britain at the Games

Read more: Team GB Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams wades in to boxing gender row controversy

Bryony Page competes during the final
Bryony Page competes during the final. Picture: Getty

Page went into this year's trampolining Olympic competition as the gold medal favourite and reigning world champion.

With 56.480 points, the 33-year-old beat Belarus' Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya into second and the Canadian Sophiane Methot into third.

Bardzilouskaya's silver was the first medal won by a member of the Individual Neutral Athletes team, set up for approved Russian and Belarusian athletes in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Page held her head in her hands, cried and leapt for joy after her score was confirmed at the Bercy Arena.

Her silver medal in Rio eight years ago had been a surprise, which she followed up with bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

Scott Brash and horse Jefferson celebrate
Scott Brash and horse Jefferson celebrate. Picture: Getty

In the equestrian team jumping final, the USA pushed Team GB right to the end in a dramatic contest.

The US' McLain Ward completed a clear run with no time penalties, pushing his country to the top of the standings with just France and Great Britain to go.

Julien Epaillard took down a fence which put France out of gold contention.

But a clear run for Team GB's Brash with just one time penalty secured the win for the British team.

Maher won individual gold in Tokyo three years ago, while both he and Brash were members of the team that secured gold in 2012. It was a first Olympic medal for Charles, whose father Peter was also in the London squad.

Imogen Grant and Emily Craig
Imogen Grant and Emily Craig. Picture: Alamy

In the women's lightweight double sculls final, Grant and Craig beat Romania and Greece into the silver and bronze positions respectively.

Craig and Grant, who finished just 0.01 seconds off the podium in Tokyo three years ago, started the race as favourites, unbeaten during this Olympiad, and delivered on that promise as they won by 1.72 seconds from Romania.

The British pair were slightly slow from the off but nosed in front after 400 metres and continued to pull away, moving a second ahead by the mid-point of the race and then finding clear water to give themselves a cushion to hold off the late Romanian sprint.

Oliver Wynne-Griffith
Oliver Wynne-Griffith. Picture: Getty

In the men's coxless rowing pair final, George and Wynne-Griffith ended up in second place despite leading for much of the race after a powerful finish by Croatia, whose rowers took gold.

In the men's synchronised diving, Harding and Laugher scored a massive 94.62 on their final dive to secure a place on the podium.

They had jumped between second and third throughout the competition. It was Laugher's fourth Olympic medal and Harding's first. China took gold while Mexico won silver.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting becomes second boxer to win fight in Olympics after previously failing gender test

Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council

Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

Putin shaking hands with a man in a tracksuit top and blue cap

Kremlin acknowledges intelligence operatives among Russians freed in swap

President Nicolas Maduro (Fernando Vergara/AP)

Masked assailants ransack Venezuela opposition leader’s headquarters

Week in Pictures Global Photo Gallery

Mourners pay respects to slain Hamas leader as worries of regional war mount

Police were called to Silverthorne Road

Mystery as woman, 23, dies after being found with head injury on road in London

Exclusive
Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police brace for further riots this weekend after Southport stabbings, despite warnings of 'swift justice'

Imane Khelif’s next opponent has spoken out ahead of their fight.

Imane Khelif's next opponent breaks silence after boxer beat Italian rival in seconds after previously failing gender test
Police on push bikes

No ‘tangible’ terror threat detected since the start of Olympics, minister says

Temperatures look set to soar to 32C

Exact date temperatures to hit 32C as 'Brits brace for two-week heatwave'

Lisa Nandy has said that Huw Edwards should return his salary

'Huw Edwards should return his salary', Culture Secretary says, after disgraced TV star paid £200k following arrest

Woman in a face mask holds a sign that says "President Tinubu, let the poor breathe"

Rights group says nine killed during protests over Nigeria’s economic crisis

Kamala Harris speaking into microphone

Harris campaign says it raised more than 300 million dollars in July

Live
Bryony Page completes her Olympic medal set, adding a gold to her silver in Rio and bronze in Tokyo.

Olympics LIVE: gosh rush for Great Britain at the Games

Keir Starmer and Mark Adams go way back

Boxing official at centre of Olympic gender row was Keir Starmer’s best man at his wedding

Jonathan Ross pictured with his wife Jane, next to his Cauldron Barn Farm in Swanage, Dorset

Jonathan Ross in privacy row over 'distressing' plans for 93 homes close to his 16th century Dorset farmhouse

Latest News

See more Latest News

Members of the medical team carry Slovakia's Tamara Potocka during a women's 200-meter individual medley heat at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shock as Olympic swimmer, 21, suffers asthma attack and collapses after race as she is carried off on stretcher
Matty Healy in a black suit and sunglasses

The 1975 sued after Matty Healy kiss shut down Malaysian music festival

Reporter Evan Gershkovich, centre, is greeted by his mother, Ella Milman, as President Joe Biden looks on at Andrews Air Force Base following his release from Russia

Biden and Harris greet freed prisoners on US soil after Russian exchange

The police dog bit the protester

Moment rioter gets instant comeuppance from police dog after taunting officers that he 'pays their wages'
Nicola Adams has weighed into the Olympics boxing gender controversy row

Team GB Olympic gold medalist Nicola Adams wades in to boxing gender row controversy

White car with a hole in the roof caused by drone strike

Australian inquiry blames Israeli military failings for attack on aid convoy

Riots broke out in Southport on Tuesday

Police prepare for ‘weekend of disorder’ as far-right told to ‘target mosques’ in at least eight UK towns and cities
Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, defeated, Italy's Angela Carini in their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Olympic chiefs issue strong statement after controversial boxing gender row

Officers are keen to identify the people pictured

Police hunting seven people after 'mob' protesting at Aldershot migrant hotel 'hurl racial abuse' and 'throw objects'
Intel sign

Chipmaker Intel to cut 15,000 jobs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit