UK to see 'one last blast of summer' next week

The UK will see 'one last blast of summer'. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK will see "one last blast of summer" next week, with temperatures set to climb above 30C.

The mercury could top out at 31C in of southern England next Tuesday, but not before parts of Scotland will be hit by torrential downpours that could bring almost a month's worth of rain in just one day.

According to Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond, the "tropical continental air pushing up from a southerly direction in combination with light winds" will see temperatures up to 25C on Sunday and then 29C by Monday.

The top temperatures expected on Tuesday could remain on Wednesday, but there is the possibility of some thunderstorms mixed in.

"It's definitely feels like one last blast of summer even though we are, meteorologically speaking, in autumn," she added.

The September heat follows on from an August heatwave which saw temperatures top out at 34C for six days running last month.

The highest temperature ever recorded in September was 35.6C on September 2 1906, but they "don't look like they're going to come anywhere close to that in this current hot spell", the forecaster said.

After a sunny Saturday across the country, the evening will bring the wet weather to parts of western and north western Scotland "for what looks like at least 24 hours".

A yellow weather warning is in force for the region through Saturday and Sunday, advising that there could be floods and communities cut off as 150mm of rainfall is expected.

The average total rain for the region in September is 155.9mm.

South of the border, Ms Diamond described the weekend's weather as "pretty decent" with "high pressure in charge".

She added: "We're looking at a mostly dry weekend away from north-west Scotland with the promise of sunshine."

