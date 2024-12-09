UK train fares are 'the highest in Europe', study finds

By Hannah Levene

Train operators serving the UK are the most expensive in Europe, according to new analysis.

A study by campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E) has found that Great Western Railway fares are two and a half times more expensive than other fares across the European Union.

The analysis of 27 European operators found that "travelling by rail in the UK is particularly costly", adding that high infrastructure costs and "private monopolies" have "a responsibility" for this.

Over 8,000 ticket prices were examined, looking at the costs of standard fares in second-class on weekdays with purchases made in advance, excluding special fares.

The study said that the EU could “learn from the UK on rail passengers’ rights” - as passengers in the EU who arrive at their destination late are only entitled to compensation of up to 25%.

In the UK, operators can fully reimburse the ticket price depending on how long the delay was.

The UK Government heavily influences the finances of train operators through contracts which were introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says that “cannot be attributed solely to costs associated with the Channel Tunnel” as Eurostar cars are nearly double compared to other trains in Europe, offering a more high-speed journey.

Since the launch of a new website and app last year, a Eurostar spokesperson said that the “launch prices have not changed"

This has made it “even easier for our customers to find the lowest fares”.

He added, “Eurostar has had a record number of passengers travel in 2024 and expects that figure to grow as we continue to invest in our services.”

T&E stated that there is no connection between higher prices and better travel in areas such as punctuality and experience.

Victor Thevenet, T&E rail policy manager said: “Sky-high ticket prices are driving passengers away from trains. To unlock rail’s full potential, tickets must be affordable.

"This is a shared responsibility between the industry and governments. Rail operators need to set customer-friendly fares while governments make sure this happens.”

Michael Solomon Williams, of lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, added saying: “With limited rail services and expensive tickets, it is little wonder that many UK travellers choose to fly to mainland Europe.

“Our international rail link barely scratches the surface of its original ambition.

“There is massive untapped potential for new and more affordable services, with opportunities for new operators and new destinations.

“The Government should produce an international rail strategy with targets to shift journeys from air to rail, and work to reduce rail tolls which are considerably higher than in other countries.”

In October the government announced that regulated train fares in England will increase by up to 4.6% from March 2 next year.