UK train fares are 'the highest in Europe', study finds

9 December 2024, 16:39

Travel
Travel. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

Train operators serving the UK are the most expensive in Europe, according to new analysis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A study by campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E) has found that Great Western Railway fares are two and a half times more expensive than other fares across the European Union.

The analysis of 27 European operators found that "travelling by rail in the UK is particularly costly", adding that high infrastructure costs and "private monopolies" have "a responsibility" for this.

Over 8,000 ticket prices were examined, looking at the costs of standard fares in second-class on weekdays with purchases made in advance, excluding special fares.

The study said that the EU could “learn from the UK on rail passengers’ rights” - as passengers in the EU who arrive at their destination late are only entitled to compensation of up to 25%.

Read more: Taylor Swift kicks off final night of record-breaking Eras Tour as she takes stage in Vancouver

UK train ticket close-up
UK train ticket close-up. Picture: Alamy

In the UK, operators can fully reimburse the ticket price depending on how long the delay was.

The UK Government heavily influences the finances of train operators through contracts which were introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report says that “cannot be attributed solely to costs associated with the Channel Tunnel” as Eurostar cars are nearly double compared to other trains in Europe, offering a more high-speed journey.

Since the launch of a new website and app last year, a Eurostar spokesperson said that the “launch prices have not changed"

This has made it “even easier for our customers to find the lowest fares”.

He added, “Eurostar has had a record number of passengers travel in 2024 and expects that figure to grow as we continue to invest in our services.”

T&E stated that there is no connection between higher prices and better travel in areas such as punctuality and experience.

Victor Thevenet, T&E rail policy manager said: “Sky-high ticket prices are driving passengers away from trains. To unlock rail’s full potential, tickets must be affordable.

"This is a shared responsibility between the industry and governments. Rail operators need to set customer-friendly fares while governments make sure this happens.”

Michael Solomon Williams, of lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, added saying: “With limited rail services and expensive tickets, it is little wonder that many UK travellers choose to fly to mainland Europe.

Tens of thousands face second night without power as Storm Darragh continues to wreak havoc

“Our international rail link barely scratches the surface of its original ambition.

“There is massive untapped potential for new and more affordable services, with opportunities for new operators and new destinations.

“The Government should produce an international rail strategy with targets to shift journeys from air to rail, and work to reduce rail tolls which are considerably higher than in other countries.”

In October the government announced that regulated train fares in England will increase by up to 4.6% from March 2 next year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A police officer and German Shepherd dog walk beneath a wooden walkway

Police question man with similar gun to one used to kill UnitedHealthcare chief

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during his meeting with chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine

Zelensky open to Western troops providing security for end to war in Ukraine

Marriages between first cousins would be banned in the UK under a proposal to be tabled in Parliament.

First cousin marriage could be banned in the UK under new proposal

The UK has paused decisions on asylum applications from Syrians following the collapse of Bashar Assad's regime.

Home Office pauses Syrian asylum decisions following collapse of Assad regime

Police shared new images of the suspect yesterday.

Police questioning 'person of interest' in connection with killing of US healthcare CEO

Referee David Coote has been sacked.

Premier League referee David Coote sacked with immediate effect after investigation into his conduct

Nasen Saadi has been accused of murdering Amie Gray

'Stop, I've got children': Desperate plea of woman stabbed to death in 'random' attack on Bournemouth beach

riana Grande attends the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre

Golden Globe Awards: Full list of nominations revealed as Kate Winslet and Daniel Craig among Brits to earn recognition

An explosive eruption at the summit vent of Kanlaon volcano, as seen from Mansalanao in Negros Occidental province, Philippines

Philippine volcano eruption sends villagers fleeing for safety

Syrian opposition fighters man a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria

Syrian premier says government still functioning but challenges loom

Foresterhill Road, where the attack took place

Woman, 41, mauled to death by dog in flat, as animal put down

Syrians wait to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu border gate, near the town of Antakya, southern Turkey

Hundreds of Syrians line up at Turkish border crossing awaiting return home

Two people have died following an explosion in Florence.

Two dead and nine injured after fuel depot explodes near Florence

Bangladesh India

Bangladesh and India hold talks aimed at defusing tensions over alleged attacks

Michail Antonio remains in hospital.

Michail Antonio's first words after horror crash revealed as West Ham star undergoes surgery

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam was stabbed in the neck by her pal's ex-boyfriend in a row over a teddy bear, a court heard

Schoolgirl Elianne Andam, 15, stabbed in the neck ‘by friend’s ex-boyfriend in row over teddy bear’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wrecked nose section of the Pan-Am Boeing 747 lies in field following the explosion

Lockerbie plane wreckage parts moved to US ahead of trial of alleged bomb maker

Amie Gray, 34, died after being stabbed on Bournemouth beach in May this year

Woman ‘butchered in savage and random attack’ on Bournemouth beach, court hears

Ayub Qassim met Slater on the night before he vanished.

Drug dealer who spent final hours with Jay Slater breaks silence on their last meeting

A patient is given a swine flu vaccinati

Flu cases 'skyrocketing', especially in children, as health leaders urge people to get jab ahead of 'challenging' winter
A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton

Murder investigation launched after man killed in west London, as 'shots heard' on street

n

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy shares TikTok tribute to late One Direction star - but later deletes it
HTS have taken control of Syria

Who are Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, HTS - and what do they want?

Indonesia Floods Landslides

Ten bodies recovered after flash floods hit Indonesian villages

Asma Al Assad with her husband Bashar Al Assad

What next for Assad's British wife? Could she return to the UK?

An Israeli soldier stands guard at a security fence near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights from Syria

Israel says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

The 6-year-old prince left a sweet message for his grandparents.

Prince Louis leaves touching tribute to grandparents at Christmas carol service

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News