UK pub debuts first interactive breathalyser to help tackle drink-driving during festive season

5 December 2024, 12:33 | Updated: 5 December 2024, 13:47

UK trials first interactive public breathalyser to curb drink-driving during festive season.
UK trials first interactive public breathalyser to curb drink-driving during festive season. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Andy Ballantyne and Katy Ronkin

An interactive breathalyser designed to reduce drink-driving cases is being piloted in the UK for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An innovative interactive breathalyzer designed to reduce drink-driving cases is being piloted in the UK for the first time this December.

The automated machine, created by two Belgian brothers after their grandmother was killed by a drink-driver, is set to make its debut at the Mill on the Exe pub in Exeter.

The technology aims to encourage responsible drinking during the festive period by allowing pub-goers to test their alcohol levels before deciding to drive.

If the trial proves successful, the breathalyzer could be rolled out across Devon and Cornwall next summer.

Read more: Drink-driver jailed for killing bride on wedding day as husband reveals her heartbreaking final words

Read more: Pubs 'panic buying' Guinness amid fears supplies could run out this Christmas

An interactive breathalyser designed to reduce drink-driving cases is being piloted in the UK for the first time

How it works

The device, named Flinebox, analyzes a user’s breath to determine whether they are under or over the drink-drive limit.

But pub-goers are being reminded that it can take half an hour for alcohol to fully enter the bloodstream, which could affect the results.

Adelin Jacques de Dixmude says the first-of-its-kind machine uses the "same alcohol sensor technology as law enforcement" to help people make safe decisions while drinking.

Adelin Jacques de Dixmude invented the first-of-its-kind breathalyser.
Adelin Jacques de Dixmude invented the first-of-its-kind breathalyser. Picture: LBC

He told LBC: “It is the first interactive breathalyzer and will use the same alcohol sensor technology as law enforcement. I want to help people make the safest decision when drinking and thinking about driving.

“The idea is for people whenever they feel the need to test their accurate alcohol level.

"Whenever you drink alcohol you never know where you stand, the Flinebox is here to remind you that any alcohol in your system could be too much.”

The machine has been successfully introduced to pubs and clubs in Belgium and France, Mr Jacques de Dixmude added.

Drink-Driving in the UK

Hundreds of people in the UK are killed or seriously injured in drink-driving-related crashes each year.

Even small amounts of alcohol significantly increase the risk of fatal collisions, making drivers six times more likely to be involved in an accident and three times more likely to be killed.

Devon and Cornwall Police have also released body-worn video footage showing drivers being stopped, breathalyzed and arrested as part of a continued crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

Devon and Cornwall Police crack down on drink and drug-driving

Working with Pubs to Keep Roads Safe

The force has also praised pubs and bars participating in initiatives like Lift Legend, which rewards designated drivers with free soft drinks at over 200 participating pubs across Devon & Cornwall.

Mill on the Exe general manager Mike Collins said pub staff do "everything" they can to prevent drink driving during the busy season.

He said: “We have got more than 3 thousand people pre-booked for work festive meals.

“Sometimes, the festivities get away with people and anything we can do to stop them getting behind the wheel after having alcoholic drinks, we will.”

Adrian Leisk from Devon and Cornwall Police said designated driver schemes like Lift Legends promote "responsible drinking" while still supporting community pubs.

He said: “We’re really trying to promote responsible drinking, and we recognize it is really tough times at the moment for pubs.

“We need pubs to continue. They’re the lifeblood of the community, but far too often my colleagues are knocking on the door of relatives breaking the bad news that their loved ones have been killed by a drunk driver.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Le collapse du government: French PM Michel Barnier resigns after losing confidence vote

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change'?

Starmer's six pledges explained: What is Labour's 'plan for change' and what does it mean for you?

Cynthia Envivo and Ariana Grande at the "Wicked" Australian Premiere.

Mum sues Mattel over porn site URL printed on Wicked doll box

Darrian Williams

Two teenagers jailed for life after masked duo stabbed 16-year-old Darrian Williams to death in Bristol park

Syrian opposition fighters on a seized military armoured vehicle

Syrian army pulls out of Hama after insurgents break through defences

A pair of probes creating an artificial total solar eclipse

European satellites launched in demo to create artificial solar eclipses

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues amber weather alert as strong winds and heavy rain set to lash UK

Brits brace for Storm Darragh: Met office issues 'danger to life' warning as strong winds and heavy rain lash UK

France Government

Macron to address nation day after no-confidence vote topples government

Muhammad has replaced Noah as the most popular boy's name in England and Wales while Olivia held on to the top spot for girls in 2023, new figures show.

Muhammad replaces Noah as most popular boys' name, Olivia holds on to top spot for girls

Keir Starmer unveils the six 'milestones' for his government

Starmer's six pledges: PM unveils government's 'plan for change' including extra police and 1.5 million new homes

People who are eligible for a free flu jab have been urged to take up the offer "as soon as possible"

Four times more people hospitalised with flu this year as NHS warns hospitals are 'busier than ever'

Israel Palestinians Amnesty

Amnesty International says genocide is occurring in Gaza

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain handed non-harassment order for domestic abuse against ex-partner

South Korea Martial Law

South Korea’s parliament impeaches four officials as presidential vote looms

Starmer is set to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales.

'We're fixing the foundations': Home Secretary defends return to neighbourhood policing after 'decimation' under Tories

Lots of white tents

Syrian insurgents say they have entered the city of Hama after fierce fighting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi has been linked to a 'green card scam marriage' nearly a month after disappearing from Los Angeles airport.

Missing Hannah Kobayashi linked to 'green card scam marriage'

UK Border Force officers at the NI Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Northern Ireland Point of Entry (POE) site on Milewater Road in Belfast at the Port of Belfast.

Hundreds detained in Northern Ireland as part of people smuggling crackdown

Michel Barnier looking despondent

Barnier ousted as France’s prime minister after losing vote of no confidence

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a house explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

Man charged over Newcastle house explosion which killed man and 7-year-old boy

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin handed year suspension competition following horse whipping controversy

Double Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin handed year suspension from competition over horse whipping controversy
Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Assassin's chilling three-word message left on bullets used in shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Train operator Avanti West Coast has launched a low-alcohol beer to reduce the number of drunken passengers having accidents during the festive period.

Train operator Avanti launches low-alcohol beer to 'reduce drunken accidents during the festive period'
Narges Mohammadi

Iran frees jailed Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi for 21 days on medical grounds

Bitcoin hits record high of $100,000 as Trump picks cryptocurrency fan to head financial watchdog

Bitcoin hits record high of $100,000 as Trump picks cryptocurrency backer to head financial watchdog

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News