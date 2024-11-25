British spies to ramp up fight against Russian cyber threats with launch of cutting-edge AI research unit

25 November 2024, 08:33

British spies will seek to counter the threat of Russian cyber warfare with a new laboratory for artificial intelligence, a minister will announce, as he insists Vladimir Putin will fail to deter support for Ukraine.
British spies will seek to counter the threat of Russian cyber warfare with a new laboratory for artificial intelligence, a minister will announce, as he insists Vladimir Putin will fail to deter support for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

British intelligence will fight back against Russian cyber warfare with a new AI research lab, as a minister is set to vow Vladimir Putin won’t succeed in undermining support for Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will outline later how the UK and its NATO allies are "watching" Moscow and countering its cyber attacks both openly and "behind the scenes" during a major speech on Monday.

Invoking lessons from history, he will stress that Britain "learned long ago" not to appease dictators, asserting that Putin "will not be successful" in undermining support for Ukraine.

As part of his address, Mr McFadden will unveil the new Laboratory for AI Security Research (LAISR), designed to keep the UK at the forefront of "the new AI arms race."

The centre will unite GCHQ, Oxford University, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Alan Turing Institute, and key government departments, with an initial investment of £8.22 million in public funding.

Speaking at the NATO cyber defence conference at Lancaster House, Mr McFadden will say: "Be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and others in this room are watching Russia. We know exactly what they are doing, and we are countering their attacks both publicly and behind the scenes.

"We know from history that appeasing dictators engaged in aggression against their neighbours only encourages them. Britain learned long ago the importance of standing strong in the face of such actions.

"That's why we support Ukraine in its fight to decide its own destiny. Putin is a man who wants destruction, not peace. He is trying to deter our support for Ukraine with his threats. He will not be successful."

Read more: Britain now 'directly involved in war in Ukraine', Russian ambassador to UK says

Read more: Father of Brit ex-soldier 'captured by Russia in Ukraine' fears son will be tortured and 'begged him not to go to war'

British spies will seek to counter the threat of Russian cyber warfare with a new laboratory for artificial intelligence, a minister will announce, as he insists Vladimir Putin will fail to deter support for Ukraine.
British spies will seek to counter the threat of Russian cyber warfare with a new laboratory for artificial intelligence, a minister will announce, as he insists Vladimir Putin will fail to deter support for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Mr McFadden will highlight the dangers posed by Russian cyber interference, which he says enables Moscow to "turn the lights off for millions of people" by disrupting power grids and forms part of the "hidden war" it is waging against Kyiv.

While acknowledging the risks AI can pose by amplifying existing cyber threats, he will also emphasise its potential to enhance defence capabilities, enabling security agencies to develop better tools for intelligence gathering and analysis.

The centre will bring together GCHQ, Oxford University, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Alan Turing Institute and numerous Government departments, and be backed by an initial £8.22 million in state funding.
The centre will bring together GCHQ, Oxford University, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Alan Turing Institute and numerous Government departments, and be backed by an initial £8.22 million in state funding. Picture: Alamy

"Cyber war is now a daily reality," Mr McFadden is expected to tell NATO allies.

"One where our defences are constantly being tested. The extent of the threat must be matched by the strength of our resolve to combat it and to protect our citizens and systems."

"AI is already revolutionising many parts of life – including national security. But as we develop this technology, there's a danger it could be weaponised against us. Because our adversaries are also looking at how to use AI on the physical and cyber battlefield."

In addition to the new laboratory, the minister will announce a £1 million incident response initiative to bolster allies' ability to counter cyber attacks through shared expertise.

Mr McFadden and senior national security officials will also meet business leaders next week to discuss measures to protect against cyber threats, warning that Russia "will not think twice" about targeting British firms.

The announcement follows heightened tensions between Russia and the West. Mr Putin has lowered Moscow's threshold for nuclear weapon use and suggested the Ukraine conflict is escalating into a "global" war. He has also claimed the right to target military facilities in countries supplying weapons to Kyiv.

Last week, Moscow deployed a new ballistic missile in Ukraine, which Mr Putin said was in response to Western-supplied weaponry being used against Russian targets. While ministers have not explicitly confirmed British missiles have crossed the border, Ukraine is believed to have used UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in Russia's Kursk region.

Meanwhile, the US has authorised its ATACMS weapons for strikes within Russia.

On Sunday, Moscow launched 73 drones into Ukraine, with Ukraine’s air force reporting that 50 were destroyed and four lost due to electronic jamming. In Russia, the defence ministry claimed 34 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in the Kursk, Lipetsk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump is suing CBS

Donald Trump planning to 'kick transgender troops out of US military' on return to White House

Coleen Rooney revealed details of her encounter with Donald Trump

Coleen Rooney reveals 'dirty' Donald Trump's bizarre request to Wayne as she tells of remark president made about her

Live
Flooding causes havoc in the UK.

LIVE: Storm Bert causes massive rail commuter chaos as 150 flood warnings remain in place

Storm Bert has wreaked havoc

Storm Bert flood chaos continues as new 'danger to life warning issued' after 5 die with more travel misery ahead

Plane crash kills at least one as DHL cargo plane as it smashes into houses on approach to Vilnius Airport

At least one dead as DHL cargo plane crashes into houses during approach to Vilnius Airport

Rachel Reeves' Budget has put business off hiring, a business group has said

Labour's Budget tax raid 'puts companies off hiring' as businesses fear they 'can't afford to take a chance'

Bobby Moore's England World Cup winning shirt has been missing for decades

Bobby Moore's lost 1966 World Cup shirt worth over £1 million 'tracked down 30 years after vanishing'

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.

Father of Brit ex-soldier 'captured by Russia in Ukraine' fears son will be tortured and 'begged him not to go to war'

A tractor enraged locals by driving through Tenbury Wells' flooded town centre during Storm Bert

Moment tractor driver smashes waves through shop windows by driving through flooded town in Storm Bert

More weather warnings are in place for Monday after Storm Bert saw five Brits die over the weekend.

Storm Bert bashes Britain: Five die after flooding with more weather warnings in place for Monday

A former British soldier has been captured by Russian forces while fighting for Ukraine, state media has claimed.

Former Brit soldier 'captured by Russia' while fighting in Ukraine

Assisted dying law changes will pass the Commons on Friday, MPs in support of the bill have claimed ahead of the crunch vote.

Assisted dying bill 'has enough support to pass Commons' next week, MPs supporting change claim

Bar staff will be trained to deal with spiking under a new crackdown on violence against women on nights out, Sir Keir Starmer has announced.

Bar staff to get anti-spiking training as part of Starmer's crackdown on nightlife violence against women

Former England ace Wayne Rooney has broken his silence about wife Coleen appearing on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out Of Here.

Wayne Rooney admits he's voting for wife Coleen to do I'm A Celeb trials and 'wants to go into the jungle next'

Members of the Israeli forces inspect a site following a rocket fired from Lebanon hit an area in Rinatya, outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Hezbollah fires massive '340 missile' barrage in Tel Aviv after Israel killed 29 in Lebanon

A man in his 80s has died after his car went into the water in Lancashire 0n the latest Storm Bert fatality.

Man in his 80s dies after car goes into water as Storm Bert flooding sees major incident declared

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shadow Housing Secretary Kevin Hollinrake has called on Labour to stand up to the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Labour should stand up to the ICC over Netanyahu arrest warrant, top Tory tells LBC's Lewis Goodall
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor (centre) and partner Dee Devlin leave the High Court in Dublin after the personal injury case against him.

Conor McGregor deletes vile rant about woman he raped after civil jury found him liable for 2018 attack
Lauren Laverne has revealed she is cancer-free

Lauren Laverne reveals she's cancer free in major health update

Wales has been hit with severe flooding

Body found in search for man, 75, who went missing while walking his dog near river during Storm Bert
Storm Bert is battering Britain for a second day

Major incident declared as Storm Bert causes 'devastating' floods with homes and cars left underwater
Westminster Bridge has been closed off following the stabbing

Man left fighting for his life after cardiac arrest on Westminster Bridge after stabbing rumours
Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Liam Payne

'Love you bro': Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne at first show since former bandmate's death
Diane Abbott speaks to Lewis Goodall

'It's literally a life and death question': Diane Abbott calls for more discussion on assisted dying before vote
Storm Bert i battering Britain for a second day

'Danger to life' warning as Storm Bert batters Britain for second day with more than 200 flood alerts in place
Max Verstappen has won his fourth F1 world title

Max Verstappen wins fourth F1 world title after Las Vegas Grand Prix

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News