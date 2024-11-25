British spies to ramp up fight against Russian cyber threats with launch of cutting-edge AI research unit

British spies will seek to counter the threat of Russian cyber warfare with a new laboratory for artificial intelligence, a minister will announce, as he insists Vladimir Putin will fail to deter support for Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

British intelligence will fight back against Russian cyber warfare with a new AI research lab, as a minister is set to vow Vladimir Putin won’t succeed in undermining support for Ukraine.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, will outline later how the UK and its NATO allies are "watching" Moscow and countering its cyber attacks both openly and "behind the scenes" during a major speech on Monday.

Invoking lessons from history, he will stress that Britain "learned long ago" not to appease dictators, asserting that Putin "will not be successful" in undermining support for Ukraine.

As part of his address, Mr McFadden will unveil the new Laboratory for AI Security Research (LAISR), designed to keep the UK at the forefront of "the new AI arms race."

The centre will unite GCHQ, Oxford University, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Alan Turing Institute, and key government departments, with an initial investment of £8.22 million in public funding.

Speaking at the NATO cyber defence conference at Lancaster House, Mr McFadden will say: "Be in no doubt: the United Kingdom and others in this room are watching Russia. We know exactly what they are doing, and we are countering their attacks both publicly and behind the scenes.

"We know from history that appeasing dictators engaged in aggression against their neighbours only encourages them. Britain learned long ago the importance of standing strong in the face of such actions.

"That's why we support Ukraine in its fight to decide its own destiny. Putin is a man who wants destruction, not peace. He is trying to deter our support for Ukraine with his threats. He will not be successful."

Mr McFadden will highlight the dangers posed by Russian cyber interference, which he says enables Moscow to "turn the lights off for millions of people" by disrupting power grids and forms part of the "hidden war" it is waging against Kyiv.

While acknowledging the risks AI can pose by amplifying existing cyber threats, he will also emphasise its potential to enhance defence capabilities, enabling security agencies to develop better tools for intelligence gathering and analysis.

"Cyber war is now a daily reality," Mr McFadden is expected to tell NATO allies.

"One where our defences are constantly being tested. The extent of the threat must be matched by the strength of our resolve to combat it and to protect our citizens and systems."

"AI is already revolutionising many parts of life – including national security. But as we develop this technology, there's a danger it could be weaponised against us. Because our adversaries are also looking at how to use AI on the physical and cyber battlefield."

In addition to the new laboratory, the minister will announce a £1 million incident response initiative to bolster allies' ability to counter cyber attacks through shared expertise.

Mr McFadden and senior national security officials will also meet business leaders next week to discuss measures to protect against cyber threats, warning that Russia "will not think twice" about targeting British firms.

The announcement follows heightened tensions between Russia and the West. Mr Putin has lowered Moscow's threshold for nuclear weapon use and suggested the Ukraine conflict is escalating into a "global" war. He has also claimed the right to target military facilities in countries supplying weapons to Kyiv.

Last week, Moscow deployed a new ballistic missile in Ukraine, which Mr Putin said was in response to Western-supplied weaponry being used against Russian targets. While ministers have not explicitly confirmed British missiles have crossed the border, Ukraine is believed to have used UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in Russia's Kursk region.

Meanwhile, the US has authorised its ATACMS weapons for strikes within Russia.

On Sunday, Moscow launched 73 drones into Ukraine, with Ukraine’s air force reporting that 50 were destroyed and four lost due to electronic jamming. In Russia, the defence ministry claimed 34 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in the Kursk, Lipetsk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions.