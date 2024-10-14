Exact date UK temperatures set to soar to above 20C after cold, wet weekend

Temperatures are forecast to briefly rise to above 20C before returning to more autumnal conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Temperatures are set to soar to above 20C this week in a surprise warm spell.

After days of cold, wet and windy conditions, parts of the country are due to turn milder in the next few days.

A 10C temperature rise is forecast due to arrive around Wednesday October 16.

But it is likely to be short lived, with the cold weather returning by next weekend.

Parts of eastern England could see temperatures rise to over 20C. While London, Cambridgeshire, and other southern England locations, could see temperatures of 22C.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "Temperatures are going to rise gradually, peaking probably on Wednesday in eastern areas, and we might well see in some spots 20C.

"And 22C is not out of question, probably in eastern England - so East Anglia down towards the South East.

"But it will be much milder compared to now for everyone.

"It's possible we could exceed 20C in London but the peak temperatures might well be up towards the home counties and up to Cambridgeshire.

"There's going to be a stark contrast in temperatures between today and Wednesday.

"Some places will be 10C warmer because today is a very chilly day for early October, so the main theme for this week that it's turning much milder for all."

In western areas and in Wales there could be rain midweek, forecasters say.

Next weekend is "looking pretty unsettled", forecasters say, with the north west, including Scotland and Northern Ireland, being wet and windy, but less so in the south east.