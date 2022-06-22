Brits set to bask in 28C ahead of 'danger to life' thunderstorms and torrential rain

Torrential rain and thunderstorms are set to drown out the balmy weather. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 28C in the coming days but will soon be taken over by thunderstorms expected to cause "danger to life".

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday, saying thunderstorms and torrential downpours will cause travel disruption and flooding.

The warning will be in place from 10am until midnight, stretching from Sheffield in the North, across the South East and down to Bath in the South West.

Fast flowing and deep floodwater could cause danger to life while also damaging homes and offices, the Met Office added.

Road closures are also expected, adding to traffic carnage caused by rail strikes this week, with further rail and bus cancellations also likely due to lightning strikes.

There is also a chance remote communities will be cut off by flooded roads.

There'll be plenty of strong sunshine across England, Wales and eastern Scotland this afternoon and with light winds it will feel hot in places 🌡️



Cloudier and cooler in the northwest 📉 pic.twitter.com/qDZZGmCegA — Met Office (@metoffice) June 22, 2022

It comes as the UK has recently welcomed a balmy spell, nearing highs of almost 30C for some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, festival-goers have also been warned to pack for all eventualities - and take their wellies - later in the week as light showers are predicted on Friday and Saturday, followed by more heavy rain on Sunday.

A statement from the Met Office read: "Thunderstorms are likely to break out in some areas, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

"While most places will probably miss them, where thunderstorms do occur there is a chance that in a few places up to 40 mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and 40 to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

"These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

"The exact location of the thunderstorms will be hard to pinpoint, so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary."