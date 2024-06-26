Brits bask in 30C scorcher as heatwave continues, but health alert issued amid fears of 'increase in mortality'

The hot weather continued on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

People in the UK have enjoyed a day of 30C weather on Wednesday, as the four-day heatwave continues.

But health and weather authorities issued a yellow warning for heat, and warned that the spike in temperatures could lead to more people dying.

The health warning was issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office on Monday, and lasts until Thursday.

The authorities warned that the increased heat could lead to an "increase in mortality across the population".

They advised people to seek shade and stay hydrated to avoid danger.

The heat warning covers most of England. Picture: UKHSA

The elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions are most at risk from the heat, but others could also be affected, authorities warned.

Heat alerts have been issued for every region of England, other than the north-east.

On Wednesday, temperatures were set to rise to 31C in the south-east of England, with slightly lower temperatures elsewhere in the UK.

But temperatures are set to come down again from Thursday, and by the weekend the mercury is likely to come down to the early 20s Celsius.

People enjoying the sun on West Wittering beach, West Sussex. Picture: Alamy

West Wittering beach in West Sussex. Picture: Alamy

A woman gets an ice-cream in St James's Park, in London. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "A midweek peak in the heat but then temperatures closer to average from Thursday onwards.

"Much more agreeable temperatures, and although there will be a few spots of rain on Thursday afternoon as that cold front goes through, Friday, Saturday, Sunday we're back to sunny spells, light winds and highs of 21C."

People enjoy the hottest day of the year on Brighton Beach in the UK. Picture: Getty

And the weather is set to get even worse again over the following week, according to the Met Office.

The long-range forecast put out by the Met for the period from June 30-July 9 says: "The period is expected to be largely dominated by a changeable weather pattern with a mixture of cloudy, breezy and wet periods interspersed with drier, more settled periods and winds often from the west or northwest.

"At first, a period of cloudy, humid weather is likely to be over, or clearing the south, bringing a small risk of thunderstorms before it does so. Following this, an area of rain is likely to arrive into the northwest, moving southeast, opening the door to the changeable weather pattern described above.

"Within this, northwestern areas are likely to see the most frequent rain or showers, whilst southern areas more generally remain drier. Temperatures likely to be a little below to around average for early July.