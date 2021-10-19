UK weather: 8-hour thunderstorm warning with heavy rain and lightning to batter country

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A warning of thunderstorms has been issued across a large part of the UK, with lightning, torrential downpours and gusty winds set to hit on Wednesday.

The eight-hour yellow warning covers the whole of Wales and large parts of western and southern England from 4am until midday.

Forecasters have said there is a small chance of flooding and power cuts, while difficult driving conditions are expected and there may be delays to train and bus services.

The Met Office said: "A brief period of heavy rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds may cause some disruption on Wednesday morning."

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Thunderstorms across southern and central UK



Wednesday 0400-1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/jKlSluKiHL — Met Office (@metoffice) October 19, 2021

It added: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

"There is a small chance of damage to trees by strong and gusty winds."

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will mainly affect southern and central parts of the UK, with drier conditions further north.

Meanwhile, temperatures are set to drop into next week, with frosts expected and the possibility of snow in the Scottish mountains.