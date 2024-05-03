Met Office gives verdict on May bank holiday weekend weather as Brits hope for return of sunshine

The Met Office has revealed its verdict for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The verdict on the bank holiday weekend weather is in and it’s disappointing news for those hoping for sunshine.

The Met Office has forecast ‘unsettled’ weather for the three-day weekend much to the disappointment of many across the country.

Millions of people can expect rain and drizzle in the coming days, as showers are expected to sweep large parts of the country, including the Midlands, Wales and parts of south-east England.

It comes after much of the south of England experienced thunderstorms on Thursday evening, with spectacular displays of lightning and thousands being woken up in the early hours of the morning.

People across the country are expected to hit the roads this weekend as they make the most of the three-day holiday.

But it’s not all bad news, as the forecaster has suggested some of the forecasts remain up in the air and that there may be some dry spells.

The Met Office site says: “The various computer models are disagreeing about the exact track an area of low pressure will take across the southern UK and therefore where will see the worst of any weather.”

It may be disappointing weather for the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “There continues to be uncertainty around the track of a low-pressure system which is expected to cross the southern UK this weekend, meaning there is some uncertainty about some of the forecast details.

“While it will remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain, all areas should see some drier conditions at some point and, in any sunshine, it should feel quite warm.

“But for the exact details for your area stay up to date with forecast over the coming days.”

The roof of a home in Elmer, West Sussex was struck by lightning in Thursday's storms. . Picture: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

Highs of 12 degrees are expected in parts dropping to around eight degrees overnight.

Central England and Wales can expect showers on Friday, with a weather warning for thunderstorms in place until midnight.

While further north it is expected to stay dry later in the day, with sunshine and temperatures in the low 20s in some spots.

“Tomorrow will remain unsettled with rain or showers for some. The risk of thunderstorms continues, but the risk is lower tomorrow with storms fewer in number and more isolated,” the forecaster added.

On Saturday, the majority of the country will see cloudy conditions, while north-west Scotland and central England can expect heavy showers mixed in with some sunny spells.