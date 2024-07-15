Return of the summer washout: UK braces for flooding and travel chaos as Met Office issues weather warnings

People shelter under umbrellas as the rain pounds down last week. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Much of Britain is expected to hit by a new batch of thundery downpours as the Met Office issues new warnings to brace for flooding and travel chaos.

Wet and stormy weather is expected across South West England and South Wales with a 'danger to life' warning issued.

Britons should expect possible flooding, power cuts and travel disruption in Bangor, Cardiff and even Liverpool throughout the day.

The fresh downpours are the latest downpours to pound Britain as the miserable summer washout continues.

The first warning, issued for Wales and some western and southwestern parts of England is in place from 8am to 11.59pm on Monday.

The second warning applies to most of the rest of England and runs from 3pm on Monday afternoon to 9am on Tuesday.

A third rain warning in Scotland is in place between 8am and 8pm on Tuesday.

Up to 40mm could fall within a three hour soaking that could cause power outages to homes, as well as trains and buses to be cancelled or delayed, the Met Office warned.

Could it really rain for 40 days?



Today is St Swithun’s day when according to traditional folklore, whatever the weather is like today will continue for the next 40 days and 40 nights.



However, since the start of records in 1861 this hasn’t happened. pic.twitter.com/y1BPOXBA6J — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2024

The Met Office said: "Outbreaks of rain, some heavy and thundery, will spread steadily north across the area during Monday.

"Some torrential downpours are likely in places with 15 to 20mm falling in less than an hour and as much as 30 to 40 mm in three hours.

"This is likely to lead to localised flooding, slower travel times and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded."

The warning covers Cheshire, Halton, Merseyside, and Warrington in north-west England, all of Wales, and Devon, Somerset, Bristol, and Cornwall in the south-west.

It's better news for those in the north with the mercury set to reach a cosy 21C in Manchester and York.

On Tuesday, the weather will turn "heavy and thundery", especially in the east.

Outbreaks of rain and strong winds are forecast for Wednesday with it expected to be drier on Thursday afternoon and Friday.

It comes after last week's deluge of thunderstorms, which saw people sheltering under their umbrellas in Cambridge and London, briefly came to a halt with a glimpse of the glorious summer sunshine.

Pedestrians with umbrellas in Westminster during a rain shower . The Met Office has issued a new warning as large parts of the country are hit by thundery downpours in South West England. Picture: Alamy

According to traditional folklore, the weather experienced on St Swithin's Day (July 15) will continue for the next 40 days - meaning parts of the country could be in for a wet rest of the summer if the superstition holds true.

The proverb of St Swithin says: "St Swithin's Day if thou dost rain, for forty days it will remain, St Swithin's Day if thou be fair, for forty days will rain na mair."

The wet forecast follows a soggy seven months so far which has seen rain derail stay-cation summer plans for many.

The weather is set to be drier from Wednesday onwards with some outbreaks of rain and wind, which will clear as the week goes on.