UK weather: Britain expected to be hotter than Spain with temperatures reaching 30C

England is set to be hotter than Spain. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Parts of the UK were hotter than Marbella and Tenerife on Monday and sweltering temperatures are set to soar even higher on Tuesday.

The mercury was pushing 30C (86F) across London and the south-east, with Charlwood in Surrey recording a high of 29.5C (85.1F) by mid-afternoon, making it warmer than some of Europe's top tourist destinations.

It came on the same day as the new rule of six was introduced making it illegal to meet in groups of more than six people indoors and outdoors in England.

It meant that large groups in parks were banned from meeting together to enjoy the sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to rise above 30C (86F) on Tuesday, far exceeding the September 20C (68F) average in London and the south east and 18C (64.4F) for the rest of the England and Wales.

It means parts of the south could pass the threshold for a heatwave, which requires three consecutive days of temperatures above 28C (82.4F), according to the Met Office.

This would be unusual as statistically 97 per cent of UK heatwaves occur in the summer months of June, July and August.

Met Officer Forecaster Luke Miall said: "Temperatures are quite high for this time of year.

"This is because of southerly winds pushing up from the continent along with a band of high pressure.

"And Tuesday will potentially be hotter, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also witnessing clear skies and temperatures into the low-twenties.

"Most of Wales, northern England and the Midlands will also be in the high twenties."

The September heat follows on from an August heatwave which saw temperatures top out at 34C for six days running last month.

Yesterday was the hottest September day since 2016 when temperatures peaked at 29.6C.

However the temperatures will still fall short of the highest September temperature ever recorded, which was 35.6C (96.08F) on September 2, 1906.

A Public health warning was issued for people recovering from Covid-19. Picture: PA

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a heat warning for southeastern and eastern parts of the UK and has asked people to check up on those who are most vulnerable in hot conditions.

Ishani Kar-Purkayastha, a consultant at PHE, said: "People recovering from Covid-19 at home, older people and people with underlying health conditions will be more vulnerable during this hot spell.

"The most important advice is to ensure they stay hydrated, keep cool and take steps to prevent their homes from overheating."

Cooler weather will return from Wednesday with temperatures dropping to the low 20s towards the end of the week, Mr Miall said.