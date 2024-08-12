Brits flock to parks and beaches as temperatures soar to 34.8C - marking hottest day in two years

12 August 2024, 21:57

Brits flock to parks and beaches as temperatures soar to 34.8C
Brits flock to parks and beaches as temperatures soar to 34.8C. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have flocked to beaches and parks to enjoy the hot weather - with temperatures soaring to 34.8C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Monday marked the hottest day in two years after temperatures reached 34.8C in Cambridge.

The record was first taken earlier in the day when temperatures reached 32.4C in Wisley, Surrey.

Thousands headed to the coast to soak up the sun amid the mini heatwave.

But the warmer conditions were less so welcome on the Tube, with commuters seen cooling themselves down with fans as they journeyed across the capital.

Read more: UK records hottest day of the year as temperatures hit 34.8C in Cambridge

Read more: UK set for hottest day of the year as temperatures soar to 35C, with thunderstorm warnings also issued

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was put in place for Scotland and the north of England, with temperatures remaining below 30C.

Some 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK in the 24 hours to midday, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters expect Monday to be the peak of the current spike in heat with temperatures set to ease off throughout the week.

The hottest day of 2024 so far was previously July 19, when temperatures reached a 31.9C in central London.

Temperatures are set to rise further to 34C or 35C throughout Monday
Temperatures are set to rise further to 34C or 35C throughout Monday as Brits flock to the coast. Picture: Alamy

This comes after a surge of warm air sweeping in from Europe caused temperatures to rise significantly across much of the country on Sunday.

Forecaster at the Met Office Craig Snell had said: "It's going to be hot."

He explained that the weather was set to bring a great deal of humidity, particularly to central eastern England, making conditions feel especially uncomfortable.

"Elsewhere," Snell noted, "it's still going to be warm and humid, but the hottest weather will be concentrated in central eastern England."

Manchester and Edinburgh were set to experience comparatively cooler, yet still warm, conditions, with highs of 26°C in Manchester and 21°C in Edinburgh.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms had been in place across Scotland and the north of England
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms had been in place across Scotland and the north of England. Picture: Met Office

The UK Health Security Agency had said a yellow heat health alert was in place for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East, West, North West and London until Wednesday morning.

These are due to expire by Wednesday morning.

The alert suggested the hot weather may have a minor impact on health and the social care sector.

The Met Office also recommended people keep curtains shut during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A car burns in Varnava village during a wildfire, north of Athens, Greece

Drop in winds offers hope as Greek firefighters battle Athens wildfire

Russia Ukraine Putin

Ukrainian commander says forces control 1,000sq km of Russia’s Kursk region

Election 2024 Trump

FBI ‘investigating’ after Trump campaign says sensitive documents hacked by Iran

Mars-Water

Mars study suggests an ocean’s worth of water may be hiding beneath surface

People walk past posters of Israelis held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza since the October 7 attacks, in Tel Aviv

Israeli hostage 'killed by guard' in Gaza as Keir Starmer calls for ceasefire talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine now controls 1,000sq km of Russian territory, officials say

Spice Girls In Paris

Spice Girls reunion thrown into doubt amid 'Geri Halliwell and Mel B feud'

Lillis starred as beloved Pokemon character Misty

Pokemon star Rachael Lillis, who voiced Misty and Jessie, dies aged 46

An eight-year-old child has suffered "life-changing" injuries following a dog attack in North Wales

Child, 8, in hospital with life-changing injuries following dog attack

Katie Price’s £1.5 million “Mucky Mansion” has been sold just weeks after the reality star was evicted

Katie Price’s £1.5m 'Mucky Mansion' sold just weeks after eviction amid ongoing bankruptcy battle

Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

Mum of girl, 13, who died after single sip of Costa hot chocolate warned staff about her allergies and was 'extra picky'

Bangladesh Gen Z Protests

Bangladesh interim leader Yunus says resignations of officials are legal

A meteor and star trails during the Perseid meteor shower seen from near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Where and when to watch Perseid meteor shower as shooting stars light up the sky

Paris Olympics

British man investigated for climbing Eiffel Tower on final day of Olympics

Police have set up a cordon

Girl, 11, stabbed by 'stranger' in central London as police thank hero shopworkers who 'bravely intervened'

London’s most notorious phone-snatcher Sonny Stringer has been jailed for two years

London’s 'most notorious phone snatcher' jailed as video shows police ramming him off bike with ‘tactical contact’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Union Flag

Row erupts in tiny Norfolk village over plan to fly the Union Flag as residents brand it ‘divisive’
Joost Klein of the Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, on May 8 2024

Sweden drops probe into expulsion of Joost Klein ahead of Eurovision final

The latest artwork unveiled by Banksy, depicting a rhino mounting on top of a car

Rhino mounting car confirmed as latest Banksy artwork in series of animal-themed murals

The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime

Fury after bosses block £3,000 gift for street cleaner fundraised by community to send him on holiday of a lifetime
Police in riot gear face off with protesters in Whitehall.

Two 12-year-olds become youngest to be charged over riots after Southport stabbings

Great Britain's Tom Daley arrives by Eurostar into London St. Pancras International train station after competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Five-time Olympic medallist Tom Daley announces his retirement from diving

Police officer in Malta (file)

Man shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend

Temperatures of 32.4C have been recorded in Surrey on Monday

UK records hottest day of the year as temperatures hit 34.8C in Cambridge

Ka-52 helicopter gunships of the Russian air force take off to air strike on concentrations of manpower, armoured vehicles and automobile military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the border

More Russians urged to flee Ukraine’s attack as Putin responds

Viral Australian break-dancer has Rachel Gunn - aka Raygun - showed off her moves ahead of the closing ceremony

Viral Australian breakdancer Raygun shows off her moves again in impromptu dance off ahead of closing ceremony

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit