Brits flock to parks and beaches as temperatures soar to 34.8C - marking hottest day in two years

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have flocked to beaches and parks to enjoy the hot weather - with temperatures soaring to 34.8C.

Monday marked the hottest day in two years after temperatures reached 34.8C in Cambridge.

The record was first taken earlier in the day when temperatures reached 32.4C in Wisley, Surrey.

Thousands headed to the coast to soak up the sun amid the mini heatwave.

But the warmer conditions were less so welcome on the Tube, with commuters seen cooling themselves down with fans as they journeyed across the capital.

How high will temperatures get on Tuesday?



Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was put in place for Scotland and the north of England, with temperatures remaining below 30C.

Some 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the UK in the 24 hours to midday, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters expect Monday to be the peak of the current spike in heat with temperatures set to ease off throughout the week.

The hottest day of 2024 so far was previously July 19, when temperatures reached a 31.9C in central London.

This comes after a surge of warm air sweeping in from Europe caused temperatures to rise significantly across much of the country on Sunday.

Forecaster at the Met Office Craig Snell had said: "It's going to be hot."

He explained that the weather was set to bring a great deal of humidity, particularly to central eastern England, making conditions feel especially uncomfortable.

"Elsewhere," Snell noted, "it's still going to be warm and humid, but the hottest weather will be concentrated in central eastern England."

Manchester and Edinburgh were set to experience comparatively cooler, yet still warm, conditions, with highs of 26°C in Manchester and 21°C in Edinburgh.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms had been in place across Scotland and the north of England. Picture: Met Office

The UK Health Security Agency had said a yellow heat health alert was in place for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East, West, North West and London until Wednesday morning.

These are due to expire by Wednesday morning.

The alert suggested the hot weather may have a minor impact on health and the social care sector.

The Met Office also recommended people keep curtains shut during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.