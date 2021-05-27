UK weather: Brits set for bank holiday weekend heatwave

The hot weather is expected to arrived on Saturday and last up to 10 days. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Forecasters have predicted a sunny bank holiday weekend with highs of 25C following the tenth wettest May on record.

Temperatures are expected to reach 20C on Saturday, leading into 10 days of warm and dry weather.

The end of the bank holiday weekend could see temperatures rise as high as 25C in West London, the Met Office said.

Leeds could reach 21C and in Newcastle the mercury could hit 22C.

The warm weather is expected to last over a week.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There will be a transition from cold weather into a fine and settled period of weather over the bank holiday and early parts of next week.

"Areas on the east coast may be cooler because of a breeze from the North Sea.

"Most areas should see some sunshine this weekend.

"It may feel cooler in the mornings."

Wind and rain dominated the UK throughout May, making it the tenth wettest on record. Picture: PA

This change in weather comes after one of the wettest Mays on record, with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all recording rainfall above the average amount predicted for the month.

Parts of Scotland and northern England saw snow at the beginning of the month too, with temperatures reaching -5.5C.