UK weather: Brits to flock to the seaside during 24C bank holiday

Brits are set to enjoy a warm bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Three days of sun are on the way for the bank holiday, with temperatures expected to reach as high as the mid-20s.

The extended weekend will be dry with sunny spells expected for most regions, according to the Met Office.

That said, the agency warned scattered showers could still be on the way for the southeast.

In between the cloudy weather, temperatures could still reach 24C in some parts of the country.

The Met Office's Alex Deakin previously said: "High pressure is bringing sunny skies and they will stick around for the rest of this week and into the weekend."

The agency's Saturday forecast said: "Most areas dry with sunny spells and feeling warm by afternoon. Some eastern coasts cooler, the odd shower in the southeast. Low cloud and fog in coastal northwest UK."

Its outlook for Sunday to Tuesday said: "Remaining fine and dry for most with the best of any sunshine and warmest temperatures in the west. Cloudier and cooler for eastern parts where it will be breezy."

Have lots of plans for this #BankHolidayWeekend and in need of a forecast?



We have it all covered in this short video 👇 pic.twitter.com/YJuqgA5coK — Met Office (@metoffice) August 27, 2021

The RAC has warned that the nice weather means an estimated 16.7m leisure trips are planned for the bank holiday.

As a result, travellers should expect queues and delays in the coming weekend, in their latest opportunity for a short getaway.

"It’s been an incredibly busy summer on the UK’s roads with vast numbers of people on the move both for ‘staycation’ holidays and for day trips to the sea and countryside," spokesperson Rod Dennis said.

"Our figures suggest this is a trend that will continue, with bumper-to-bumper bank holiday traffic expected, especially on the most popular holiday routes.

"While this weekend will see many people returning from summer holidays in the UK, the fine and settled weather will also be seen as an opportunity by lots of people to jump in their cars for last-minute trips – after all, this is the last bank holiday weekend in England, Wales and Northern Ireland before Christmas."

It comes as much of the summer season saw bouts of extreme weather for Brits.

There have been multiple mini-heatwaves as well as flash flooding, with the weather proving to be very unpredictable.

The UN said the changes - which have also occurred across the world - are a 'code red for humanity' to make an active effort to slow down global warming.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was clear the next ten years were going to be vital in protecting the Earth's future.