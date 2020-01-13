Storm Bernard: 'Danger to life' weather warnings issued as 80mph gusts to batter UK

13 January 2020, 06:54 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 08:20

There are warnings of travel disruption
There are warnings of travel disruption. Picture: PA

'Danger to life' weather warnings are in place as parts of the UK brace themselves to be hit by gusts of up to 80mph as Storm Brendan is set to batter the country.

The Met Office has issued the warnings for a large swathe of the UK, while Ireland's Met Eireann have issued an orange wind warning for the entire country.

The British warning covers much of the western half of the UK and is set to last over the next two days with warnings of wind for much of the region which could cause travel chaos.

Storm Brendan is expected to plague Ireland until 9pm, bringing with it a significant risk of coastal flooding, while the warning of “a very windy period” is in force across the west of England, Scotland and Wales is in force from 10am on Monday.

The east coast will not escape the impact of the storm either, with winds of 40-50mph possible.

Yellow warnings for wind are in place
Yellow warnings for wind are in place. Picture: PA

The windy weather will persist for England and Wales on Tuesday as the storm continues to move east.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “As it pushes though, pretty much every part of the UK will feel the influence.”

Everywhere in the UK will see rain on Monday at some point, he said, adding that the storm will move through pretty quickly.

The Met Office warning added that disruption to travel is “likely”.

Forecasters are warning that coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray or large waves.

There may also be some short term loss of power and other services.

