Dashing home for Christmas: Drivers face travel chaos amid weather warnings and transport strikes

17 December 2022, 23:17

Drivers have been warned about tough conditions
Drivers have been warned about tough conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The Met Office has warned that icy surfaces pose a danger to life ahead of millions of journeys home for Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as more freezing rain and snow is expected to hit Britain from the Atlantic on Sunday.

Meteorologists placed yellow warnings of snow and ice across northern England and most of Scotland for today.

There are also ice warnings Wales and central, eastern and south eastern England.

The Met Office said this evening that the torrid conditions will cause further disruption and that "injuries from slips and falls and danger to life on icy surfaces are possible".

It added: "Dangerous driving conditions may occur, leading to road traffic collisions, road closures and longer journey times; while pavements and cycle paths may become impassable."

Read more: More weather warnings for UK as Brits face cold, ice, and snow, with blizzards to come

Read more: Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Animals sit on top of a frozen canal in London earlier today
Animals sit on top of a frozen canal in London earlier today. Picture: Alamy

The UK Health Security Agency also put out a level three cold weather alert for England until midnight.

It includes a warning that the conditions could "increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services".

Meanwhile rail strikes brought much of Britain to a halt on Saturday, with further disruption planned next weekend.

RMT boss Mick Lynch said on Friday that all parties needed to "work quickly" to end action.

Snow-covered fields in Wales are pictured this weekend
Snow-covered fields in Wales are pictured this weekend. Picture: Alamy

He also told LBC yesterday that he "does not seek hostility or even a profile".

"They can do that if they want. I’ve got a job to do on behalf of my people.

"I try to go about that in a professional and courteous way.

"Lynch also rejected claims that the ongoing rail strikes are losing public support, stating: "I get a lot of support from the general public.

A truck drives along a snowy road in northern England
A truck drives along a snowy road in northern England. Picture: Alamy

"All over Britain people come and shake my hand and ask me to carry on."

Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK, said: "The last thing we want is for people to experience further disruption as temperatures rise this weekend, putting many homes at risk of burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

"That's why we're urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions."

Drivers are expected to face torrid conditions for the coming days
Drivers are expected to face torrid conditions for the coming days. Picture: Alamy

Parts of Scotland experienced problems due to the weather yesterday, with Glasgow Airport shutting its runway temporarily.

Schools in Aberdeenshire, the Highlands, Perth and Kinross also closed their doors.

Around 1,600 properties on the Shetland were left without power following heavy snow which brought lines down earlier this week.

