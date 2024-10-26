Exact date Moroccan heat blast to push UK up temperatures amid 21C late Indian summer in Europe

26 October 2024, 11:39

UK weather is set to be mild in November
UK weather is set to be mild in November. Picture: Alamy/Netweather

By Kit Heren

The UK has been enjoying relatively mild weather October so far - and the good conditions are set to continue.

Temperatures could rise to over 20C in Spain and the south of France early November, thanks to warm air coming up from North Africa, according to a map published by forecasters Netweather.

The UK won't have quite as warm weather, but on November 1, temperatures in the south of the country could be around 15C.

That's well above the daily average high for November of around 10C.

Swansea, UK. 26th Oct, 2024.
Swansea, UK. 26th Oct, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Other parts of the country are also likely to have slightly higher temperatures than average for the period, with the mercury reaching the mid-teens even in northern England.

The Met Office gave less precise forecasts, but said the period from the end of October to early November "is likely to be characterised by often quiet and settled weather, as an area of high pressure becomes the dominant feature of the weather."

Croft Road, Godalming in Surrey on Friday night
Croft Road, Godalming in Surrey on Friday night. Picture: Alamy

"Some mist and fog is probable in the south at first, alongside rather cloudy conditions, whilst in the extreme north spells of stronger winds and rain could brush past giving a slightly more unsettled picture."

The Met's forecasters were more mixed on the chances of good weather in November - evening warning there could be snow.

They said: "Into the start of November, there is a chance the weather could (briefly) turn much colder/brighter, with a chance of snow showers in northern and eastern areas, but it's equally possible these could stay clear of the UK, or the milder conditions could remain in place.

"Either way going forward it's likely to stay mainly settled, with an increasing chance of more unsettled weather developing later in this period.

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

