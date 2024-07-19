Exact date mini-heatwave to end, as Friday becomes hottest day of the year so far with temperature close to 32C

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far - but the mini heatwave will end soon. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The mini-heatwave that much of the UK has been enjoying for the past few days is set to be short-lived, forecasters have warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far, with a temperature of 31.9C recorded at St James' Park in central London.

But the weather will be slightly cooler on Saturday for much of the country, with heavy rain showers expected in the west, and rain in the south-east in the evening.

The highest temperature on Saturday is likely to be 28 or 29C, with the weather warmest in the south-east.

Sunday is set to bring some rain as well, with temperatures hovering in the early twenties in London.

Next week will bring temperatures in the early to mid-twenties in London, and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Read more: Exact date sunny weather to return to UK as mini heatwave hits and temperatures top 30C again

Read more: Return of the summer washout: UK braces for flooding and travel chaos as Met Office issues weather warnings

Hyde Park, London. 19th July 2024. The hottest day of the year so far in the Capital. Hot and sunny weather in London, England. Credit: james jagger/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

People shelter from the sun under umbrellas as they take a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge. Picture: Alamy

Southend-on-Sea Essex, UK. 19th July, 2024. Visitors to Southend-onSea on the Essex coast make the most of the warm sunshine as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 30c Credit: MARTIN DALTON/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "A lot of people will probably heading off to the beach this weekend, or perhaps going to outdoor festivals, or perhaps they're going walking in the national parks.

"There is going to be a mixture of weather on offer this weekend so I think the main takeaway is that Sunday is going to be the drier of the two days this weekend, and more comfortable for being outdoors for any length of time."

Mr Morgan warned that the weather is not expected to stay as warm, adding: "If you do really like the hot, sunny weather, then I would certainly make the most of today. We are going to see quite a change through this weekend.

"Tomorrow (Saturday) we will see a breakdown in the weather, so we are going to see a change with heavy rain in the west.

London, UK. 19 July 2024 People enjoying the sunshine in Granary Square in central London. Picture: Alamy

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

People enjoying a cruise on the Thames on Friday. Picture: Alamy

"For South East England, we could see a few thunderstorms, but I think they're probably going to be fairly isolated.

"We will see a change, though, on Saturday night, with rain sweeping eastwards and then fresher conditions for Sunday."