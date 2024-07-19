Exact date mini-heatwave to end, as Friday becomes hottest day of the year so far with temperature close to 32C

19 July 2024, 18:10

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far - but the mini heatwave will end soon
Friday was the hottest day of the year so far - but the mini heatwave will end soon. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The mini-heatwave that much of the UK has been enjoying for the past few days is set to be short-lived, forecasters have warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Friday was the hottest day of the year so far, with a temperature of 31.9C recorded at St James' Park in central London.

But the weather will be slightly cooler on Saturday for much of the country, with heavy rain showers expected in the west, and rain in the south-east in the evening.

The highest temperature on Saturday is likely to be 28 or 29C, with the weather warmest in the south-east.

Sunday is set to bring some rain as well, with temperatures hovering in the early twenties in London.

Next week will bring temperatures in the early to mid-twenties in London, and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Hyde Park, London. 19th July 2024. The hottest day of the year so far in the Capital. Hot and sunny weather in London, England.
Hyde Park, London. 19th July 2024. The hottest day of the year so far in the Capital. Hot and sunny weather in London, England. Credit: james jagger/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy
People shelter from the sun under umbrellas as they take a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge.
People shelter from the sun under umbrellas as they take a punt tour along the River Cam in Cambridge. Picture: Alamy
Southend-on-Sea Essex, UK. 19th July, 2024. Visitors to Southend-onSea on the Essex coast make the most of the warm sunshine as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 30c
Southend-on-Sea Essex, UK. 19th July, 2024. Visitors to Southend-onSea on the Essex coast make the most of the warm sunshine as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 30c Credit: MARTIN DALTON/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: "A lot of people will probably heading off to the beach this weekend, or perhaps going to outdoor festivals, or perhaps they're going walking in the national parks.

"There is going to be a mixture of weather on offer this weekend so I think the main takeaway is that Sunday is going to be the drier of the two days this weekend, and more comfortable for being outdoors for any length of time."

Mr Morgan warned that the weather is not expected to stay as warm, adding: "If you do really like the hot, sunny weather, then I would certainly make the most of today. We are going to see quite a change through this weekend.

"Tomorrow (Saturday) we will see a breakdown in the weather, so we are going to see a change with heavy rain in the west.

London, UK. 19 July 2024 People enjoying the sunshine in Granary Square in central London
London, UK. 19 July 2024 People enjoying the sunshine in Granary Square in central London. Picture: Alamy
Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach
Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy
People enjoying a cruise on the Thames on Friday
People enjoying a cruise on the Thames on Friday. Picture: Alamy

"For South East England, we could see a few thunderstorms, but I think they're probably going to be fairly isolated.

"We will see a change, though, on Saturday night, with rain sweeping eastwards and then fresher conditions for Sunday."

Zelenskyy is set to address Cabinet on Friday

Zelenskyy to address UK Cabinet as Starmer pledges to tackle Russia's 'shadow fleet' to squeeze Kremlin finances

