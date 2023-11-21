Exact dates snow to fall over 8 days in 'wintry blasts' as Brits set to shiver in -2C temperatures

Snow could fall in the next few weeks. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Some Brits are set to shiver through -2C temperatures in the coming days, with snow also likely to arrive in the UK for the first time this winter.

The freezing weather will affect parts of northern England and Scotland over the next few days, with snow falling largely north of the border from this Friday.

The cold air will drift south this weekend, hitting all parts of the country apart from the south-west.

Snow could also fall later this month and in December, forecasters have said, although the Met Office have not predicted it.

WXCharts claimed that snow would fall somewhere on eight days before December 5.

Up to one centimetre of snow per hour could fall on November 23 in northern Scotland, with the north-west possibly seeing two centimetres of snow the next day.

The north-east could get less than a centimetre of snow on November 28, continuing overnight into the next day more heavily in the west, as well as in the west Midlands.

Snow will continue to fall on November 30, before stopping for a few days. Snowfall could resume in the first few days of December.

The forecaster said: "It is uncertain how prolonged this cold spell with be, but likely that through this period, milder, more unsettled conditions from the west will gradually replace the colder air."

Another forecaster predicted "wintry blasts" over the next few weeks.

James Madden from Exacta Weather said: "It is now increasingly likely that we will see at least 1-2 notable wintry blasts from late November and into the first half of December, but it may turn milder or much milder later.

UK snow in 2022. Picture: Getty

"However, a sudden stratospheric warming event from later this month and into December could change that outlook to an even colder and more wintry theme for many parts of the country, and would drastically change the overall outlook for December as a whole, particularly, during the second half of the month, and increasing our white Christmas chances significantly under such circumstances."

The Met Office has not mentioned snow for the period, although it said that cold and unsettled weather was likely in its long-range forecast.

People are seen making their way through the snow in Tomintoul, Scotland. Picture: Getty

Met Office forecasters said: "The most likely scenario through early December is for predominantly changeable weather, with spells of rain or showers and strong winds interspersed by short-lived drier, brighter periods, although there is a lower chance of more prolonged settled conditions developing."

They added: "Temperatures will most likely be near or a little above average for the period as a whole. Although some colder interludes are possible. As is normal in December, occasional frost and wintry showers are likely at times."