UK weather: Flooding fears as heavy rain and snow to batter Britain

Heavy snow is expected in several parts of the UK over the next few days. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Heavy rain and blankets of snow are expected to torment Brits over the weekend as multiple weather warnings are issued across the UK.

Some regions could expect to see up to seven inches (20cm) of snowfall over the next few days, with "significant" disruption expected across central and northern Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for the area from on Thursday until midday on Friday.

The warning then moves south across most of Wales, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire on Saturday.

It comes after large swathes of the UK were blanketed in snow last weekend.

Separate yellow warnings for heavy rain could bring transport disruption and flooding to Liverpool, Manchester, Cheshire on Thursday.

A downpour in eastern Scotland, including Aberdeen, is expected until midday on Friday, bringing up to 40mm of rainfall.

Read more: PM visits Scotland despite Sturgeon warning his trip is 'not essential'

Explained: Coronavirus: Are summer holidays cancelled in 2021?

A lucky few will see some #sunshine this afternoon, but #rain and #snow will continue for parts of Scotland and northern England in particular pic.twitter.com/MOjE5iKG0P — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2021

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for the South West from 8pm on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.

Surface water flooding and transport disruption is expected to affect the region, including the cities of Truro, Plymouth and Exeter.

The national weather service said Britain had seen its snowiest spell since the end of January 2019, when 20 weather stations recorded accumulations of two inches (5cm) or more of snow for three consecutive days.

However, temperatures are set to increase in most parts of the UK as milder air moves in from the Atlantic.

Some areas in southern England and Wales could see "spring-like" weather, with temperatures rising as high as 14C (57F).

The latest view from #space shows a lot of cloud across the UK



Have you managed a glimpse of the #sunshine today? pic.twitter.com/cJAXFHcU5G — Met Office (@metoffice) January 28, 2021

The Environment Agency had 39 flood warnings in place at midday on Thursday, stretching from the Midlands to the North East, meaning immediate action is required.

A resident in western Scotland said locals were having to dig pathways out of snow surrounding their homes.

"We are currently trying to dig our access road out," said Clare Hoskins, who lives near Largs, North Ayrshire.

"It will probably take us and our neighbours a full day to dig us out."

The 37-year-old lecturer at Strathclyde University added that she believes the nearby main road has also been closed due to the heavy snowfall.