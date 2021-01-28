UK weather: Flooding fears as heavy rain and snow to batter Britain

28 January 2021, 15:59

Heavy snow is expected in several parts of the UK over the next few days
Heavy snow is expected in several parts of the UK over the next few days. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Heavy rain and blankets of snow are expected to torment Brits over the weekend as multiple weather warnings are issued across the UK.

Some regions could expect to see up to seven inches (20cm) of snowfall over the next few days, with "significant" disruption expected across central and northern Scotland.

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for the area from on Thursday until midday on Friday.

The warning then moves south across most of Wales, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire on Saturday.

It comes after large swathes of the UK were blanketed in snow last weekend.

Separate yellow warnings for heavy rain could bring transport disruption and flooding to Liverpool, Manchester, Cheshire on Thursday.

A downpour in eastern Scotland, including Aberdeen, is expected until midday on Friday, bringing up to 40mm of rainfall.

Read more: PM visits Scotland despite Sturgeon warning his trip is 'not essential'

Explained: Coronavirus: Are summer holidays cancelled in 2021?

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for the South West from 8pm on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.

Surface water flooding and transport disruption is expected to affect the region, including the cities of Truro, Plymouth and Exeter.

The national weather service said Britain had seen its snowiest spell since the end of January 2019, when 20 weather stations recorded accumulations of two inches (5cm) or more of snow for three consecutive days.

However, temperatures are set to increase in most parts of the UK as milder air moves in from the Atlantic.

Some areas in southern England and Wales could see "spring-like" weather, with temperatures rising as high as 14C (57F).

The Environment Agency had 39 flood warnings in place at midday on Thursday, stretching from the Midlands to the North East, meaning immediate action is required.

A resident in western Scotland said locals were having to dig pathways out of snow surrounding their homes.

"We are currently trying to dig our access road out," said Clare Hoskins, who lives near Largs, North Ayrshire.

"It will probably take us and our neighbours a full day to dig us out."

The 37-year-old lecturer at Strathclyde University added that she believes the nearby main road has also been closed due to the heavy snowfall.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A member of staff holding a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine factory inspected in Belgium amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca
Boris Johnson holding a cod during an election campaign visit to Grimsby Fish Market in December 2019

Brexit: Fishing problems 'inevitable' but deal will be 'very beneficial', PM says
The President of the European Council has told the EU to consider legal action to secure doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccineThe President of the European Council has told the EU to consider legal action to secure doses of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

EU told to consider legal action amid bitter row over AstraZeneca vaccine supply
Workers wave to the team of experts from the World Health Organisation

World Health Organisation team exits Wuhan quarantine for Covid origins study
Germany has advised under-65s against taking the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

German authorities advise against over-65s getting AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
An immigration officer stand beside a group of people in front of police station attending a court hearing through video conferencing on Koh Phangan island

Partygoers fined for flouting Covid-19 rules on Thai island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Passengers walk in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotel countries full list - and how the plan will work
Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The vaccine dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca has become extremely bitter'

'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'
Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC
The NHS doctor joined James for this week's podcast

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien - and Doctor Rachel Clarke
The LBC presenter dismissed the comments as unhelpful

Desmond Swayne's comments are 'pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous'
James O'Brien: Scottish independence debate could make us 'go upside down again'

James O'Brien: Scottish independence debate could turn country 'upside down again'
The former MEP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Stanley Johnson: Nations need to cooperate over vaccine supply

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London